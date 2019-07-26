The number of xRapid transactions increased by 170% from Q1 to Q2 of 2019.

As per Ripple’s Q2 report, the number of xRapid transactions increased by 170% from Q1 to Q2 of 2019. The firm also reported a 30% increase in the number of live xRapid partners in the second quarter. Ripple stated:

“Ripple anticipates this momentum in transaction volume to continue as more partners and customers go live.”

Ripple currently has 20 customers using xRapid, who are transferring money between Mexico and the Philippines. Last month, Ripple partnered with money transfer giants, MoneyGram, who stated that they plan on using xRapid. Ripple also talked about the expansion of Xpring, its fundraising arm, which has invested half a billion dollars in boosting XRP and growing the blockchain ecosystem.