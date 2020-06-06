Ripple’s Xpring has reportedly invested over $500M in several projects to date

Xpring initiative by Ripple has invested more than $500 million in numerous projects since its launch in 2018.

Xpring initiative by Ripple has invested over $500 million in numerous projects since its launch in 2018. According to The Block report, the initiative has contributed to more than 27 projects so far, including Compound, Dharma, Securitize, Bitso and Forte.

Last year, Xpring invested $100 million in Forte - a blockchain-based gaming platform, which uses Xpring's open-source Interledger Protocol with XRP serving as a base pair settlement. The majority of Xpring’s investments are related to Ripple’s core business model, focused around XRP and payments development.

Xpring made at least 18 investments in 2019. This year, the initiative has not been very active, with only two investments so far - in crypto ATM provider Coinme and a blockchain platform for decentralized applications, NEAR Protocol.