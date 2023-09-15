Ripple (XRP) trading analysis: Bearish sentiment persists, eyes on key support

Ripple (XRP) has seen a shift towards bearish momentum, breaking below its critical 200-day Moving Average (MA) at approximately $0.51. While a pullback is still possible, the overall trend is bearish, with $0.42 serving as the next significant support level to watch. The 4-hour chart confirms this bearish sentiment, although a potential bullish scenario remains if buyers can break above and confirm a multi-month descending trendline.
Key levels
- Critical resistance: $0.51 (200-day MA)
- Immediate support: $0.42
- Potential bullish turnaround: $0.55 (static support)
Technical analysis
The daily chart
Ripple recently broke below its crucial 200-day MA at around $0.51, signaling a bearish outlook. This level was seen as a pivot point for the asset; its breach marks a significant shift in market sentiment towards the bearish side. The price had been consolidating near this MA since mid-August but has now succumbed to selling pressure.
Although a pullback toward the 200-day MA is plausible, the primary expectation based on current momentum is for Ripple to target the next critical support level at $0.42. This forthcoming price action will likely determine XRP's immediate trajectory.
The 4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart shows a well-defined multi-month downtrend in Ripple's price, characterized by consistent lower highs and lower lows. The price is currently struggling against a descending trendline that serves as resistance.
If the price rejects this trendline, expect another leg downward, possibly establishing a new lower low. Conversely, a bullish scenario would unfold if buyers can maintain the price near this trendline and push it above, followed by a successful retest during a pullback. In this case, XRP could aim for the static support turned potential resistance at $0.55.
Conclusion
The current market sentiment for Ripple is bearish, prompted by the recent breach below the critical 200-day MA. The asset is eyeing the next significant support zone at $0.42. However, traders should keep an eye on the descending trendline on the 4-hour chart for any potential reversal. A break above could change the current outlook, but until then, caution and close monitoring of price action are advised.
Note: This analysis is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. Always do your own research before making any investment decisions.
