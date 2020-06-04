- The price of Ripple's XRP is 0.20% higher on Thursday.
- The chart shows the pair is still in a consolidation mode.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
On the four hour chart below the price has started to make some higher highs and higher lows. The key level is the wave high of 0.2146, if this level gets broken then the uptrend might resume.
The price has recently moved above the 200 Simple Moving Average and the 55 Exponential Moving Average. The arrow also represents a rejection of the downside at the apex of the triangle which is bullish.
The indicators are both turning bullish. The MACD looks to be turning to the upside as the histogram is approaching the zero line and the signal lines look to be moving higher too. The Relative Strength Index is also above the mid-line and there is some space to move higher.
Additional levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2044
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.204
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2005
|Daily SMA50
|0.2018
|Daily SMA100
|0.1958
|Daily SMA200
|0.2146
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2047
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2008
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2031
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1855
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2268
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2032
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2023
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2017
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1993
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1977
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2056
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2071
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2095
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
