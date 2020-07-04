  • Ripple’s range trade extends into the seventh day on Saturday.
  • The spot looks promising but above the 21-DMA barrier.
  • RSI on the daily chart holds in the bearish territory.

Ripple (XRP/USD) is trying hard to build onto Friday’s gains, as the week-long range paly extends into Saturday. The bulls lack vigor and await a fresh trading impetus to take on the upside. US traders are away, celebrating the Independence Day extended weekend. At the time of writing, the fourth-most favorite cryptocurrency trades with small gains around 0.1775 but remains on track to book about 2.50% weekly loss. Its market capitalization stands at $7.88 billion.

From a medium-term technical perspective, the No.4 is trending in a potential falling wedge pattern on the daily chart, suggesting the continuation of the previous uptrend should the formation get confirmed above the falling trendline resistance at 0.1948.

Until then the price is likely to remain range-bound to bearish, as long as it holds below the 21-day Simple Moving Average (DMA), now at 0.1835.

The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays below the 50.0 midline but points upwards, suggesting that the price could challenge the 21-DMA in the coming days.

If the bulls manage to take out the latter, the No. 4 coin will see the buying pressure accelerating, as it looks to test the key supply zone around 0.1940, where the falling trendline resistance, 100 and 5-DMA coincide.

A decisive breakthrough will validate the pattern, calling for a test of the horizontal 200-DMA at 0.2088 en route the pattern target above 0.2500, which could likely be reached over the coming quarter.

It’s going to be an uphill task for the XRP buyers, as they will have face a stack of key healthy resistance levels on the way north.

Meanwhile, any pullbacks are likely to meet strong demand at the falling trendline support of 0.1680.

XRP/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

 

XRP/USD key levels to consider

 

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1776
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.68
Today daily open 0.1764
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1839
Daily SMA50 0.1937
Daily SMA100 0.1943
Daily SMA200 0.2088
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1787
Previous Daily Low 0.1745
Previous Weekly High 0.1798
Previous Weekly Low 0.1729
Previous Monthly High 0.2147
Previous Monthly Low 0.1692
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1771
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1761
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1744
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1723
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1702
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1786
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1808
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1828

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bull-bear tug-of-war to extend circa $9100

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bull-bear tug-of-war to extend circa $9100

After Wednesday’s sharp dive, Bitcoin consolidated the minor recovery around $9100 mark on Friday amid sluggish trading conditions. The No. 1 crypto coin is likely to extend its range play amid a long weekend holiday break in the US.

More Bitcoin News

EOS/USD eyes $2.57 amid a bull pennant, golden cross

EOS/USD eyes $2.57 amid a bull pennant, golden cross

EOS/USD is on the verge of a bullish pennant breakout, with an hourly close above 2.4768 likely to validate the pattern. Bolstering the bullish momentum, a golden cross (50-HMA crossing above the 200-period HMA) is spotted on the hourly sticks. 

More EOS News

XRP/USD remains bearish while below 21-DMA

XRP/USD remains bearish while below 21-DMA

Ripple’s range trade extends into the seventh day on Saturday. The coin looks promising but above the 21-DMA barrier. RSI on the daily chart holds in the bearish territory. US traders are away, celebrating the Independence Day long weekend. 

More Ripple News

ADA/USD drops down following a heavily bullish Wednesday

ADA/USD drops down following a heavily bullish Wednesday

ADA/USD bears dropped the price down from $0.0976 to $0.0945 this Thursday. This followed a heavily bullish Wednesday, wherein the price flew up from $0.0833, climbing above the 20D Bollinger Band.

More Cardano News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive

The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location