- Ripple’s range trade extends into the seventh day on Saturday.
- The spot looks promising but above the 21-DMA barrier.
- RSI on the daily chart holds in the bearish territory.
Ripple (XRP/USD) is trying hard to build onto Friday’s gains, as the week-long range paly extends into Saturday. The bulls lack vigor and await a fresh trading impetus to take on the upside. US traders are away, celebrating the Independence Day extended weekend. At the time of writing, the fourth-most favorite cryptocurrency trades with small gains around 0.1775 but remains on track to book about 2.50% weekly loss. Its market capitalization stands at $7.88 billion.
From a medium-term technical perspective, the No.4 is trending in a potential falling wedge pattern on the daily chart, suggesting the continuation of the previous uptrend should the formation get confirmed above the falling trendline resistance at 0.1948.
Until then the price is likely to remain range-bound to bearish, as long as it holds below the 21-day Simple Moving Average (DMA), now at 0.1835.
The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays below the 50.0 midline but points upwards, suggesting that the price could challenge the 21-DMA in the coming days.
If the bulls manage to take out the latter, the No. 4 coin will see the buying pressure accelerating, as it looks to test the key supply zone around 0.1940, where the falling trendline resistance, 100 and 5-DMA coincide.
A decisive breakthrough will validate the pattern, calling for a test of the horizontal 200-DMA at 0.2088 en route the pattern target above 0.2500, which could likely be reached over the coming quarter.
It’s going to be an uphill task for the XRP buyers, as they will have face a stack of key healthy resistance levels on the way north.
Meanwhile, any pullbacks are likely to meet strong demand at the falling trendline support of 0.1680.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD key levels to consider
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1776
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68
|Today daily open
|0.1764
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1839
|Daily SMA50
|0.1937
|Daily SMA100
|0.1943
|Daily SMA200
|0.2088
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.1787
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1745
|Previous Weekly High
|0.1798
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1729
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2147
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1692
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1771
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.1761
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1723
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1702
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.1786
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.1808
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.1828
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
