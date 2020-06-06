Ripple Technical Report: Path of least resistance appears to the downside for XRP/USD

- Ripple consolidates after Friday’s drop.
- Rangebound amid a potential symmetrical triangle on hourly chart.
- Bearish bias likely amid a stack healthy resistance levels.
Ripple (XRP/USD) is struggling to extend its recovery momentum beyond 0.20 on Saturday, as the bulls remain in a wait-and-see for the fourth straight session. While extending the range play, the bears are seen fighting back control, as suggested by the near-term technical set up. The fourth-most favorite cryptocurrency posts minor losses around 0.2025 but remains on track to book about 2% weekly loss. Its market capitalization stands at $8.95 billion.
Short-term technical outlook
As observed on the hourly chart, the No.4 is fluctuating between gains and losses within a symmetrical triangle pattern, with a break in either direction due on the cards. Looking at the setup, however, the downside appears more compelling, as a bunch of health resistance levels continues to guard the upside.
Therefore, a test of rising trendline support at 0.2017 could be tested should the sellers take over control. A breach of the latter would confirm a triangle breakdown, with the pattern target of 0.1945 on the bears’ radar.
To the upside, strong resistance is located at 0.2038, where the horizontal 200 and 50-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA) intersect. Should the bulls manage to take out the aforesaid barrier, the next hurdle is seen at 0.2044, the confluence of the falling trendline resistance and bearish 100-HMA
At the moment, the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned slightly below the midline (50.0), backing the case for the downside.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
XRP/USD key levels to consider
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2025
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.2027
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.201
|Daily SMA50
|0.2025
|Daily SMA100
|0.195
|Daily SMA200
|0.2141
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2057
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2012
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2147
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1973
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2268
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2029
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.204
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2007
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1988
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1963
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2052
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2077
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2097
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Chart Analysis: Symmetrical triangle breakout to power BTC/USD above $9700
BTC/USD has charted a symmetrical triangle breakout in the last hour, opening doors for a test of the pattern target at 9746. Despite the bullish breakout, its likely to remain an uphill task for the bulls to achieve the target, given a bunch of healthy resistance levels.
XRP/USD: Path of least resistance appears to the downside
XRP/USD is struggling to extend its recovery beyond 0.20 on Saturday, as the bulls remain in a wait-and-see for the fourth straight session. While extending the range play, the bears are seen fighting back control, as suggested by the near-term technical set up.
ETH/USD may return to $220.00 before another strong rally
Ethereum tested $247.93 during early Asian hours and retreated to $247.70 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset has gained about 1% of its value since the start of the day and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
IOTA upgrades Hornet node software
IOTA has announced a major upgrade to its Hornet node software, which is the first performance upgrade in IOTA 1.5. the first in a series of planned protocol upgrades.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.