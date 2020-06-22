Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD remains weak and it’s at danger of crashing after millions XRP coins from PlusToken scam were moved to exchanges

XRP is still one of the weakest coins despite an overall recovery of the crypto market.

Millions of XRP coins were moved to exchanges from the PlusToken scam, the famous $2 billion crypto theft.

XRP is again under selling pressure after failing to see a significant bounce and millions of coins were moved to exchanges from the PlusToken scam. The pressure combined could lead XRP into another crash, this time below $0.18.

XRP/USD daily chart

It’s clear that XRP’s daily chart is far weaker than the rest of the coins with only a 1.5% price surge on June 22. One of the main differences between XRP and others is the fact that XRP is trading below the daily 12-EMA at $ 0.191 and it’s not close to climbing above it. There are plenty of resistance levels to the upside including the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA.

Support can be found at $0.1847, the low of June 20, and $0.182 the low of June 15. Below those two levels, bulls will only find a psychological support level at $0.18 and some support at $0.178.

XRP/USD technical levels