Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD remains weak and it’s at danger of crashing after millions XRP coins from PlusToken scam were moved to exchanges

- XRP is still one of the weakest coins despite an overall recovery of the crypto market.
- Millions of XRP coins were moved to exchanges from the PlusToken scam, the famous $2 billion crypto theft.
XRP is again under selling pressure after failing to see a significant bounce and millions of coins were moved to exchanges from the PlusToken scam. The pressure combined could lead XRP into another crash, this time below $0.18.
XRP/USD daily chart
It’s clear that XRP’s daily chart is far weaker than the rest of the coins with only a 1.5% price surge on June 22. One of the main differences between XRP and others is the fact that XRP is trading below the daily 12-EMA at $ 0.191 and it’s not close to climbing above it. There are plenty of resistance levels to the upside including the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA.
Support can be found at $0.1847, the low of June 20, and $0.182 the low of June 15. Below those two levels, bulls will only find a psychological support level at $0.18 and some support at $0.178.
XRP/USD technical levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1889
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|1.61
|Today daily open
|0.1859
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1961
|Daily SMA50
|0.2008
|Daily SMA100
|0.1912
|Daily SMA200
|0.2113
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.1885
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1856
|Previous Weekly High
|0.1988
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1821
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2268
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1867
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.1874
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1848
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1838
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1819
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.1877
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.1895
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.1906
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
