Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD poised for breakdown following rejection

- Ripple recovery from the recent low at $0.26 hits a barrier at $0.3052.
- XRP/USD is facing increasing selling pressure; technical levels highlight a stronger bearish grip.
After fighting tooth and nail to bring down the stubborn seller congestion at $0.30, XRP hit pause at $0.3052. Sustaining gains above this became difficult mainly due to the lack of enough trading volume. A significant number of investors are choosing to remain in the sidelines as they wait for confirmation that XRP has the ability to sustain the momentum.
For now, Ripple is facing a reversal as selling activities mount, intensely pressing down on the resistance turned support at $0.29. The 50% Fibonacci retracement level, marginally above $0.29 was a resistance zone on August 24. If Ripple holds above this level, there is a chance a bounce would occur, pulling the price above $0.30 again.
For now, the technical picture is turning bearish as shown by the RSI. Similarly, the MACD has stalled at 0.0045 after consistently rising from -0.0043 (levels recorded on August 27). In other words, the two indicators prove that selling activities are gaining traction following the rejection from $0.3052.
Extended losses below $0.29 could retest the support at $0.28. A formidable bounce is expected at $0.26 (primary support). On the upside, gains above $0.30 must be followed by higher trading volume to sustain action towards $0.3250 (August high).
XRP/USD 2-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD poised for massive breakout supported by institutional capital influx
Bitcoin has been forced to dwell in a market dominated by little to no action. However, according to Bloomberg, the largest cryptocurrency has the potential to spike significantly higher especially if a key level is breached as shown by technical indicators.
XMR/USD to retest $100.00 after the downside correction
Monero (XMR) is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.7 billion. The average daily trading volume reached $128 million, which is the highest level since August 21.
TRX/USD ready to conquer $0.0400 once the correction is over
TRON's TRX is gaining ground rapidly. The coin hit the intraday high at $0.0373 At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.0363, which is over 20% higher from this time on Monday, September 1.
XTZ/USD aims for $4-mark as investors win $25M ICO lawsuit
XTZ/USD bulls have stayed in control of the market for the second straight day and the asset is presently trading for $3.45. The buyers will be aiming for the $4-mark as Crypto Michal as ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.