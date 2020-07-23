Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD close to a breakout above $0.21 after blasting through a daily trendline

XRP price is currently above $0.20 after climbing above a strong daily trendline.

XRP/USD remains in a daily uptrend with a good amount of momentum in the last three days.

XRP is seeing a lot of bullish moves after defending the daily 26-EMA several times in a row. The digital asset finally had a bounce after the extended consolidation period. XRP had been trading inside a descending parallel channel for about two months before finally seeing a clear breakout.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP is above both daily EMAs and the trendline. The next resistance point is located at $0.2117, the high of July 9. There is also a resistance point at $0.2147, close to the first one but nothing else until $0.22 and above.