Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD bulls remain in charge for three consecutive days

Cryptos |
  • XRP/USD bulls aim to take price above the $0.32-level.
  • The RSI is creeping along the edge of the overbought zone.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls have stayed in control for three straight days. The price has gone up from $0.3157 $0.3188 in the early hours of Tuesday. In the daily price chart, we have three healthy support levels at $0.312, $0.294 (SMA 20) and $0.29.

The Elliott Oscillator has three straight green sessions. Finally, the relative strength index (RSI) shows that the price is creeping along the edge of the overbought zone. This indicates that the asset is presently slightly overvalued.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.3192
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 1.08
Today daily open 0.3158
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2898
Daily SMA50 0.2339
Daily SMA100 0.2149
Daily SMA200 0.2154
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.328
Previous Daily Low 0.2974
Previous Weekly High 0.3075
Previous Weekly Low 0.2687
Previous Monthly High 0.2608
Previous Monthly Low 0.1729
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.3163
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.3091
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2995
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2832
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2689
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3443
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3606

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD consolidates above $12,300

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD consolidates above $12,300

George Ball, the chairman of Sanders Morris Harris and a former chief executive of Prudential Securities, said that Bitcoin is a “safe haven” for investors and traders looking for an alternative investment. In a recent interview with ...

More Bitcoin News

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD bulls remain in charge for three consecutive days

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD bulls remain in charge for three consecutive days

XRP/USD bulls have stayed in control for three straight days. The price has gone up from $0.3157 $0.3188 in the early hours of Tuesday. In the daily price chart, we have three healthy support levels ...

More Ripple News

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC/USD bulls face resistance at $7.58

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC/USD bulls face resistance at $7.58

ETC/USD bulls took charge of the market and pushed it up from $7.26 to $7.445. The daily confluence detector shows one strong resistance level at $7.58. This level has the Previous Month high.

More Ethereum Classic News

Tron Technical Analysis: TRX/USD rallies 15% on approach to the critical $0.035

Tron Technical Analysis: TRX/USD rallies 15% on approach to the critical $0.035

Tron (TRX) has been on an upward roll since March when the entire cryptocurrency market tanked massively mainly due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Initially, the recovery was slow but steady.

More TRON news

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough

Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location