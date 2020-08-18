Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD bulls remain in charge for three consecutive days

- XRP/USD bulls aim to take price above the $0.32-level.
- The RSI is creeping along the edge of the overbought zone.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD bulls have stayed in control for three straight days. The price has gone up from $0.3157 $0.3188 in the early hours of Tuesday. In the daily price chart, we have three healthy support levels at $0.312, $0.294 (SMA 20) and $0.29.
The Elliott Oscillator has three straight green sessions. Finally, the relative strength index (RSI) shows that the price is creeping along the edge of the overbought zone. This indicates that the asset is presently slightly overvalued.
Key levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.3192
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|1.08
|Today daily open
|0.3158
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2898
|Daily SMA50
|0.2339
|Daily SMA100
|0.2149
|Daily SMA200
|0.2154
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.328
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2974
|Previous Weekly High
|0.3075
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2687
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2608
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1729
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.3163
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.3091
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2995
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2832
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2689
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.3443
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.3606
