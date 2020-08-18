Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD bulls remain in charge for three consecutive days

XRP/USD bulls aim to take price above the $0.32-level.

The RSI is creeping along the edge of the overbought zone.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls have stayed in control for three straight days. The price has gone up from $0.3157 $0.3188 in the early hours of Tuesday. In the daily price chart, we have three healthy support levels at $0.312, $0.294 (SMA 20) and $0.29.

The Elliott Oscillator has three straight green sessions. Finally, the relative strength index (RSI) shows that the price is creeping along the edge of the overbought zone. This indicates that the asset is presently slightly overvalued.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.3192 Today Daily Change 0.0034 Today Daily Change % 1.08 Today daily open 0.3158 Trends Daily SMA20 0.2898 Daily SMA50 0.2339 Daily SMA100 0.2149 Daily SMA200 0.2154 Levels Previous Daily High 0.328 Previous Daily Low 0.2974 Previous Weekly High 0.3075 Previous Weekly Low 0.2687 Previous Monthly High 0.2608 Previous Monthly Low 0.1729 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.3163 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.3091 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2995 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2832 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2689 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.33 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3443 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3606



