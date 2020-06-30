Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD battles 38.2% Fibonacci resistance, can $0.18 be conquered?

- Ripple price recovery from the recent dip under $0.17 hits a wall at $0.18.
- XRP/USD stalls at the 38.2% Fibonacci level; forcing the bulls to settle for consolidation.
Ripple price continues to narrow down a descending trendline. It is apparent that gains are an uphill task. For instance, there was an attempt to overcome the seller congestion at $0.19 on June 24. However, the bullish momentum hit a snag, sabotaging any plans for pushing XRP towards $0.20. Consequently, a reversal took place, forcing the fourth-largest cryptocurrency below several key levels including the moving averages, $0.1850 and $0.17.
Last week, a weekly low was traded at $0.1691 (Fibonacci swing low), hinting that, XRP could fall further unless a recovery comes into the picture. While bulls joined the market, to some extent gains were unsustainable towards $0.18. For this reason, Ripple is flirting and consolidating at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the last drop from $0.1905 to a low of $0.1691.
The digital asset currently has a market value of $0.1774 amid technical calls to embrace sideways trading action for a while. The RSI is moving horizontally at 50 (average), essentially locking in the consolidation period. The same is emphasized by the MACD with its sidelong motion at the midline. Intriguingly, a minor bullish divergence is visible with the MACD which means that despite the sideways action, XRP bulls have an upper hand.
On the downside, support is expected at the 38.2% Fibo as Ripple gets ready for lift-off towards $0.18. The 50 SMA is in line to offer the much-needed support, in addition to $0.1750 and $0.17.
Above all, consolidation is likely to take precedence from now henceforth. Bulls also have their eyes on $0.18 as it would set the framework for taking down supports turned resistances at $0.1850 and $0.19.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD faces bearish correction following two straight bullish days
BTC/USD faces bearish correction following two straight bullish days as the price went down from $9,187.70 to $9,168.15. BTC/USD is presently moving in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band, which is currently narrowing to ...
XRP/USD battles 38.2% Fibonacci resistance, can $0.18 be conquered?
Ripple price continues to narrow down a descending trendline. It is apparent that gains are an uphill task. For instance, there was an attempt to overcome the seller congestion at $0.19 on June 24.
Researcher says PlusToken scammers are mixing $117,000,000 worth Ether
A researcher who goes by the name “Frank” has recently said that the criminals behind the PlusToken scam are active and are cycling their ETH stash through mixers. ETH/USD faces bearish correction, following ...
BTG/USD maintains steady climb towards $11 following 10% jump
BTG/USD bulls stayed in control of the market for the second straight day as the price jumped from $9.95 to $10.75. The price managed to chart intra-day highs of $11.45. Over the last two days, the price has ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.