Ripple Technical Analysis: Bullish recovery starts after two bearish days

- XRP/USD bulls look to take back the $0.29 resistance level.
- RSI trends along horizontally at 62.50.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD bulls stage a comeback following two bearish days, taking the price up from $0.2822 to $0.2850. The buyers aim for the $0.29 resistance level as the price keeps trending in a downward channel formation. The relative strength index (RSI) keeps trending horizontally around 62.50, right next to the overbought zone.
XRP/USD has two strong resistance levels at $0.29 and $0.311. On the downside, we have four healthy support levels at $0.273 (SMA 20), $0.243, $0.224 (SMA 50) and $0.206.
Key levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2855
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|1.13
|Today daily open
|0.2823
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2686
|Daily SMA50
|0.2216
|Daily SMA100
|0.2106
|Daily SMA200
|0.2137
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2873
|Previous Daily Low
|0.272
|Previous Weekly High
|0.3259
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2485
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2608
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1729
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2779
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2815
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2737
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2652
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2584
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.289
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2958
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.3043
