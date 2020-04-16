Ripple rips higher, XRP/USD trades around $0.19 amid a cryptocurrency climb

XRP is on the rise, trading around $0.19 amid a general surge in cryptocurrency prices. Ripple's token is up some 5% on the day, following the footsteps of Bitcoin – topping $7,000, and especially Ethereum which is up some 12% to around $170.

Coronavirus has had a mixed impact on cryptocurrencies. The respiratory disease has inflicted severe health and economic damage, triggering governments to print money. Some of the funds have flown into digital assets, but reactions are mixed.

Cryptocurrency expert Tomas Salles details the next levels to watch:

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.190, then the second at $0.20 and the third one at $0.22.

-- more to come