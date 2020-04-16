Ripple rips higher, XRP/USD trades around $0.19 amid a cryptocurrency climb

XRP is on the rise, trading around $0.19 amid a general surge in cryptocurrency prices. Ripple's token is up some 5% on the day, following the footsteps of Bitcoin – topping $7,000, and especially Ethereum which is up some 12% to around $170.
Coronavirus has had a mixed impact on cryptocurrencies. The respiratory disease has inflicted severe health and economic damage, triggering governments to print money. Some of the funds have flown into digital assets, but reactions are mixed.
Cryptocurrency expert Tomas Salles details the next levels to watch:
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.190, then the second at $0.20 and the third one at $0.22.
-- more to come
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Extreme fear kicks off a bullish stampede
In any transaction between two individuals, there is one thing in common, and that is the perception by both parties that the settlement price benefits them in some way.
TRX/USD bulls must defend ascending channel support at all costs
The Tron community is gradually getting accustomed to drab price actions following the massive in March following the Coronavirus triggered selloff in both the cryptocurrency market and the traditional markets such as stocks and commodities.
ETH/BTC breaks from triangle pattern
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset jumped above $160.00 and hit an intraday high $168.05 against USD. Notably, the coin has been also gaining ground against BTC.
Ripple rips higher, XRP/USD trades around $0.19 amid a cryptocurrency climb
XRP is on the rise, trading around $0.19 amid a general surge in cryptocurrency prices. Ripple's token is up some 5% on the day, following the footsteps of Bitcoin – topping $7,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.