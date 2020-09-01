- XRP/USD retreats from psychological resistance of $0.3000.
- The technical correction may be limited by $0.2840.
Ripple’s XRP hit the intraday high at $0,2959 and retreated to $0,2930 by the time of writing. The third digital asset has bottomed at $0,2547 hit on August 27, and started the recovery with the critical resistance created by the psychological $0,3000. XRP/USD has gained over 4% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
On the intraday charts, XRP/USD attempts to move back inside the 1-hour Bollinger Band with the next support created by $0.2900. It is followed by the upper line of the previous consolidation channel at $0.2840, which is reinforced by the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band. Considering that the RSI has reversed to the outside, ready to exit the overbought territory, XRP may extend the correction towards the above-mentioned area.
Ripple confluence levels
The majority of technical barriers are clustered both below the current price, which means the price may be better positioned for further recovery. Let’s have a closer look at support and resistance levels for XRP/USD.
Resistance levels
$0.2990-$0.300 — 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly, psychological level
$0.3100 — 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly
$0.3300 — Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 3
Support levels
$0.2880 — the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band, the upper line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band, 4-hour SMA200.
$0.2800 — 1-hour SMA200, 4-hour SMA50, 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly and monthly, the middle line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band
$0,2700 — 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly
XRP/USD, 1-day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
