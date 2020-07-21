Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD has one strong resistance and support level – Confluence detector

  • XRP/USD bulls took back control after two straight bearish days.
  • Daily confluence detector shows a strong resistance at $0.1980.
  • Healthy support for XRP/USD lies at $0.1875.

XRP/USD daily confluence detector

XRP/USD bulls took back control following two straight bearish days, wherein it went up from $0.1948-$0.1960. The daily confluence detector shows one strong resistance and support level at $0.1980 and $0.1875, respectively.

The $0.1980-level has the one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement levels, 4-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 100 and one-day SMA 100. 

On the downside, the $0.1875 support level sees the confluence of the one-week Pivot Point support-one and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1955
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 0.1948
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1923
Daily SMA50 0.1922
Daily SMA100 0.1965
Daily SMA200 0.2091
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2004
Previous Daily Low 0.192
Previous Weekly High 0.2067
Previous Weekly Low 0.1885
Previous Monthly High 0.2147
Previous Monthly Low 0.1692
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1952
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1972
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1911
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1873
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1826
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1995
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2042
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2079

 


 

