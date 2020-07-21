Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD has one strong resistance and support level – Confluence detector

XRP/USD bulls took back control after two straight bearish days.

Daily confluence detector shows a strong resistance at $0.1980.

Healthy support for XRP/USD lies at $0.1875.

XRP/USD daily confluence detector

XRP/USD bulls took back control following two straight bearish days, wherein it went up from $0.1948-$0.1960. The daily confluence detector shows one strong resistance and support level at $0.1980 and $0.1875, respectively.

The $0.1980-level has the one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement levels, 4-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 100 and one-day SMA 100.

On the downside, the $0.1875 support level sees the confluence of the one-week Pivot Point support-one and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.1955 Today Daily Change 0.0007 Today Daily Change % 0.36 Today daily open 0.1948 Trends Daily SMA20 0.1923 Daily SMA50 0.1922 Daily SMA100 0.1965 Daily SMA200 0.2091 Levels Previous Daily High 0.2004 Previous Daily Low 0.192 Previous Weekly High 0.2067 Previous Weekly Low 0.1885 Previous Monthly High 0.2147 Previous Monthly Low 0.1692 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1952 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1972 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1911 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1873 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1826 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1995 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2042 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2079



