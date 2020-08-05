Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD drops below the $0.30 level – Confluence Detector

XRP/USD daily confluence detector

XRP/USD bears remained in control for the second straight day, dropping from $0.3014 to $0.2987. The daily confluence detector has one strong resistance level at $0.3215, which has the one-day Previous High and one-month Pivot Point resistance-two.

On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $0.29 and $0.26, respectively. $0.29 has the one-day SMA 5 and one-month Pivot Point resistance-one. Finally, the $0.26-level has the Previous Month high, Previous Week high and one-day SMA 10.

