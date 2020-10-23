- XRP is currently trading at $0.251 after a notable rebound from the low at $0.219.
- The digital asset seems to be recovering and faces very little resistance to the upside.
XRP had a strong start in 2020, climbing from $0.188 in January to a high of $0.33 only one month and a half later. Unfortunately, the crash of March was devastating for the digital asset, which hasn’t recovered fully just yet.
XRP targeting $0.30 with very little resistance ahead
The long-term for XRP looks excellent after bulls managed to establish a weekly uptrend. The low at $0.1129 on March 13 was followed by a higher low at $0.169 on June 26 and the last one at $0.219 on September 25.
XRP/USD weekly chart
The 50-SMA has been acting as a healthy support level since the breakout on July 31. The only real resistance level before $0.30 could be the 100-SMA, currently located at $0.275. However, the MVRV chart shows that XRP has a lot of room to go up before any kind of pullback.
XRP MVRV Chart
This ratio is an accurate indicator of upcoming bounces and pullbacks. Historically, when the MVRV climbs above 18%, XRP suffers a significant pullback. On the other hand, when it goes below -8%, a rebound usually follows. The current number is far away from the critical 18% level, which means a strong pullback will not happen any time soon.
XRP/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the price of XRP has risen above the 50-SMA, and it’s currently trying to turn the 100-SMA into a support level. There is only one significant resistance point at $0.257 ahead. A breakout above it can drive the digital asset’s price towards $0.30. The MACD also turned bullish again for the first time since September 25.
The other side of the coin
However, at the same time, rejection from the $0.257 resistance level on the daily chart can be considered a notable bearish sign. XRP could slip as low as $0.245, where the 50-SMA is currently standing on the daily chart.
XRP Holders Distribution Chart
Furthermore, it seems that XRP whales are cashing out. The holders distribution chart shows that whales with 10,000,000 or more coins are exiting the network from a peak of 313 whales on October 21 to 309 currently. This adds some support for the theory of a short-term pullback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
China prohibits units and individuals from creating and selling cryptocurrencies
The new draft of legal comments clearly states that no individual or unit can produce or sell tokens to replace CNY in circulation in the market. The violation of this law will have severe consequences according to the draft.
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI needs to crack $3.1 for a massive price explosion
Uniswap has been in a downtrend for several weeks now while bulls attempt to see any kind of rebound. The digital asset seems to be facing a crucial resistance point. Let’s take a look at several indicators and patterns to determine the direction of the price.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.
Yearn.Finance Price Prediction: YFI looks poised for a breakout towards $20,000
YFI has been trading inside a massive downtrend since September 12 and formed a head and shoulders pattern that broke bearishly. After losing close to 70% of its value over one month, the digital asset seems ready for a massive rebound.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.