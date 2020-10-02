Ripple Price Prediction: XRP bears eying up $0.215 after significant rejection

- XRP is currently trading at $0.233 after a rejection from a significant trendline.
- Several indicators have shifted in favor of the bears in the short-term.
The most important pattern for XRP was formed on the daily chart. The descending parallel channel has been an accurate indicator of the price action.
XRP/USD daily chart
The price of XRP managed to climb above the 100-SMA and turn it into a support level. However, after touching the upper boundary of the parallel channel several times, the price finally got rejected. The 100-SMA was lost and bears are seeing a good amount of continuation.
The most likely target price in the short-term is $0.215 where the 200-SMA stands, however, XRP could go as low as $0.19 towards the lower boundary of the parallel channel.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Although XRP is currently trading inside a downtrend on the 1-hour chart, the MACD just turned bullish. The price established a low at $0.228 followed by a higher low at $0.231. Bulls are close to confirming an uptrend if they set a higher high next.
XRP Holders Distribution Chart
If we look at the holders distribution chart by Santiment, we can observe a notable increase in the number of whales. Investors holding between 1,000,000 and 10,000,000 XRP coins are growing from 1326 on September 26 to 1334 now. Similarly, whales with at least 10,000,000 coins went from 309 to 313 in the same period of time.
A bullish breakout above the upper boundary of the parallel channel will push XRP above $0.25.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
LINK aims for a short-term upswing towards $10
Chainlink failed to stay above $10 after bouncing strongly from its low at $7.8 on September 23. The digital asset is now fighting for the $9 level trying to rebound again.
TRX needs to hold this crucial support level to avoid a sell-off
After a massive price boost, thanks to Tron tapping into the DeFi market, the price of the digital asset has continued to decline significantly. The entire cryptocurrency market plummeted due to news about BitMEX being charged for illegal activities.
Gold shoots up while Bitcoin plunges as President Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19
The world has woken up to the news that the United States President, Donald Trump, has tested positive COVID-19. The virus sweeping across the globe has affected the US the most.
What happened to BitMEX and why it is the first shot for DeFi industry
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) accused the larges trading platform of trading cryptocurrency derivatives with 100x times leverage, including futures, options, and swaps, of offering the US citizens illicit derivative instruments.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.