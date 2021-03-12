Ripple Price Prediction: XRP bears battle key supports above $0.4400

- Ripple bears keep the reins for third consecutive day.
- 50-day SMA, six-week-old ascending trend line test sellers.
- Bulls need to overcome the $0.5000 level for conviction.
Ripple sellers are dominant for the third day in line as the XRP/USD quote refreshes intraday low with $0.4468 level, currently down 0.95% near $0.4480, during early Friday.
Failures to cross the $0.5000 threshold join bearish MACD and neutral impression from the RSI line to keep the XRP/USD bears hopeful.
However, a clear break below an ascending trend line from January 27, currently around $0.4400, needs to be printed on the chart to confirm further downside. Meanwhile, a 50-day SMA level of $0.4460 offers immediate support to the quote.
In a case where XRP/USD drops below the $0.4400 support line, lows marked during February around $0.3930 and $0.3650 can entertain the sellers ahead of challenging them with a confluence of 200-day SMA and an ascending trend line from December 29, 2020.
On the contrary, the monthly high near $0.4950 guards immediate upside ahead of the $0.5000 hurdle, a break of which will recall the XRP/USD bulls targeting the $0.5800 area.
XRP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.4475
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.08%
|Today daily open
|0.4524
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.4677
|Daily SMA50
|0.4424
|Daily SMA100
|0.4179
|Daily SMA200
|0.354
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.4645
|Previous Daily Low
|0.44
|Previous Weekly High
|0.4945
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.3934
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7565
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.3406
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.4493
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.4551
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.4401
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.4278
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.4156
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.4646
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.4768
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.4891
