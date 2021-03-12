Anil Panchal Anil Panchal

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP bears battle key supports above $0.4400

  • Ripple bears keep the reins for third consecutive day.
  • 50-day SMA, six-week-old ascending trend line test sellers.
  • Bulls need to overcome the $0.5000 level for conviction.

Ripple sellers are dominant for the third day in line as the XRP/USD quote refreshes intraday low with $0.4468 level, currently down 0.95% near $0.4480, during early Friday.

Failures to cross the $0.5000 threshold join bearish MACD and neutral impression from the RSI line to keep the XRP/USD bears hopeful.

However, a clear break below an ascending trend line from January 27, currently around $0.4400, needs to be printed on the chart to confirm further downside. Meanwhile, a 50-day SMA level of $0.4460 offers immediate support to the quote.

In a case where XRP/USD drops below the $0.4400 support line, lows marked during February around $0.3930 and $0.3650 can entertain the sellers ahead of challenging them with a confluence of 200-day SMA and an ascending trend line from December 29, 2020.

On the contrary, the monthly high near $0.4950 guards immediate upside ahead of the $0.5000 hurdle, a break of which will recall the XRP/USD bulls targeting the $0.5800 area.

XRP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.4475
Today Daily Change -0.0049
Today Daily Change % -1.08%
Today daily open 0.4524
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.4677
Daily SMA50 0.4424
Daily SMA100 0.4179
Daily SMA200 0.354
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.4645
Previous Daily Low 0.44
Previous Weekly High 0.4945
Previous Weekly Low 0.3934
Previous Monthly High 0.7565
Previous Monthly Low 0.3406
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.4493
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.4551
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.4401
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.4278
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.4156
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.4646
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.4768
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.4891

 

 

