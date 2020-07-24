XRP/USD has had a bearish start to the day.

The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels.

XRP/USD daily confluence detector

XRP/USD dropped from $0.2087 to $0.2069 in the early hours of Friday. The bears can cause massive damage if they continue their momentum. The most prominent support level is all the way down at $0.1875, which has the one-week Pivot Point support-one and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

On the upside, the daily confluence detector shows a complete lack of strong resistance levels. If the bulls somehow manage to take back control, we should be able to see some impressive gains for XRP/USD.

