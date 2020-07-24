- XRP/USD has had a bearish start to the day.
- The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels.
XRP/USD daily confluence detector
XRP/USD dropped from $0.2087 to $0.2069 in the early hours of Friday. The bears can cause massive damage if they continue their momentum. The most prominent support level is all the way down at $0.1875, which has the one-week Pivot Point support-one and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.
On the upside, the daily confluence detector shows a complete lack of strong resistance levels. If the bulls somehow manage to take back control, we should be able to see some impressive gains for XRP/USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
