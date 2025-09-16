- XRP holds $3.00, reflecting the calm in the crypto market ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
- Bloomberg's James Seyffart hints at REX-Osprey XRP ETF launch this week.
- XRP is still at risk of extending declines below the $3.00 level if macro factors fail to support a bullish outcome.
Ripple (XRP) upholds a bullish picture trading above the critical $3.00 level on Tuesday, as market participants await the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision this Wednesday.
The consensus is that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a range of 4.00 to 4.25%, amid growing optimism for a 50 bps cut.
A rate cut could support the crypto market's bullish outlook in the fourth quarter, as investors seek exposure to riskier assets such as crypto and equities.
Could XRP rally as XRP ETF launch debuts?
The REX-Osprey XRP Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is expected to start trading in the US this week, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart said via X on Monday. Following the launch, investors in the traditional market will, for the first time in the US, have spot exposure to XRP.
The ETF, expected to trade under the ticker XRPR, differs from Bitcoin and ETH spot ETFs as it provides exposure to the underlying asset's spot price by holding XRP and other XRP ETF products listed globally.
"The fund documents also have language that would allow derivatives usage for exposure if needed but that definitely isn't the primary exposure method," Seyffart stated.
REX Shares, the company behind the XRPR ETF, did not specify the launch date; however, Seyffart stated that the product could start trading this Thursday, alongside Dogecoin's DOJE ETF, which is also supported by the same entity.
Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs are playing a fundamental role in the cryptocurrency market, allowing direct exposure to the two largest digital assets by market capitalization for traditional investors on stock exchanges.
Inflows in BTC and ETH ETFs have fueled price surges in both assets, reflecting increasing demand. Hence, the launch of the XRPR ETF could drive interest in the cross-border money remittance token, possibly fuelling the next run-up to new all-time highs above the $3.66 reached on July 18.
Technical outlook: XRP eyes bullish breakout
XRP remains above $3.00 at the time of writing on Tuesday, supported by a descending trendline and the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.94.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently rebounding at 54 after testing the midline, supports a scenario where bullish momentum builds ahead of a breakout toward the record high of $3.66.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator backs XRP's bullish case, maintaining a buy signal since September 8. Investors will consider increasing their exposure to XRP with the blue MACD line remaining above the red signal line.
XRP/USDT daily chart
Besides the XRPR ETF, the Fed interest rate decision this Wednesday could shape the outlook of the broader cryptocurrency market. A rate cut would boost risk-on sentiment for digital assets, including XRP.
If market dynamics shift to the bearish side and the price of XRP slips below the $3.00 level, the 50-day EMA at $2.94, the 100-day EMA at $2.81 and the support tested at $2.70 on September 1 would be in line to absorb the selling pressure.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Yes. The SEC approved in January 2024 the listing and trading of several Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds, opening the door to institutional capital and mainstream investors to trade the main crypto currency. The decision was hailed by the industry as a game changer.
The main advantage of crypto ETFs is the possibility of gaining exposure to a cryptocurrency without ownership, reducing the risk and cost of holding the asset. Other pros are a lower learning curve and higher security for investors since ETFs take charge of securing the underlying asset holdings. As for the main drawbacks, the main one is that as an investor you can’t have direct ownership of the asset, or, as they say in crypto, “not your keys, not your coins.” Other disadvantages are higher costs associated with holding crypto since ETFs charge fees for active management. Finally, even though investing in ETFs reduces the risk of holding an asset, price swings in the underlying cryptocurrency are likely to be reflected in the investment vehicle too.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP offers mixed signals ahead of the Fed interest-rate cut
XRP remains above $3.00, underpinned by growing optimism for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. XRP exchange outflows surge, backing short-term bullish potential, but rising exchange reserves signal potential selling pressure.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE pullback tests weak hands as Fed rate cut lingers
Dogecoin (DOGE) shows signs of weakness, trading above $0.2650 on Wednesday. The meme coin has retraced by more than 13% from the previous week's high, testing the resilience of holders and traders alike.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL eyes 27% rise as Forward Industries announces $4 billion equity offering
Solana (SOL) edges lower toward the $230 short-term support at the time of writing as investors look forward to the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision later on Wednesday.
Crypto Today: BTC, ETH steady and XRP slides as Fed interest-rate cut looms
Bitcoin uptrend retests $117,000, underpinned by steady ETF inflows and optimism ahead of a widely expected Federal Reserve interest-rate cut. Ethereum lags recovery despite holding support at $4,500, reflecting downturn in ETF inflows.
Bitcoin: BTC extends recovery as market readies for Fed rate cut
Bitcoin steadies around $115,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having recovered nearly 4%. This recovery is further fueled by strong institutional inflows and renewed corporate accumulation this week.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.