TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP eyes breakout as risk-on sentiment and retail demand return 

  • XRP approaches $2.70, mirroring steady risk-on sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
  • Demand for XRP derivatives increases as Open Interest breaks above $4.5 billion.
  • The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, potentially benefiting riskier assets such as XRP.
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP eyes breakout as risk-on sentiment and retail demand return 
John IsigeJohn IsigeFXStreet

Ripple (XRP) edges higher in tandem with crypto majors such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), trading above $2.65 at the time of writing on Tuesday. Interest in the cross-border remittance token has steadied over the past week, encouraging investors to consider emerging opportunities following the infamous October 10 deleveraging event.

XRP momentum builds on growing retail demand 

Retail interest in XRP is gaining momentum, as evidenced by the futures Open Interest (XRP), which averages $4.51 billion on Tuesday. According to CoinGlass data, OI, which tracks the notional value of outstanding futures contracts, plunged to $3.49 billion on October 19, the lowest level since late April, as risk-off sentiment spread across the cryptocurrency market amid broader macroeconomic uncertainty and the trade stand-off between the US and China.

The increase in OI suggests that risk appetite is returning among retail traders, which may continue to support the current recovery. 

XRP Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

Still, caution is advised, as the OI-Weighted Funding Rate has declined, averaging 0.0055% on Tuesday, down from 0.0093% the previous day. This shows that the increase in the futures OI to $4.51 billion falls short of strengthening investor confidence in XRP’s recovery. In other words, traders are increasingly piling into short positions, possibly anticipating another sweep at the key critical $2.18 support, last tested on October 17.

XRP OI-Weighted Funding Rate metric | Source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: XRP uptrend lags amid profit-taking

XRP is holding above the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.65, with its upside capped below the supply area of $2.69 on the 4-hour chart. A descending trendline sits marginally below the 200-period EMA, providing additional support.

The downward-trending Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently at 62, is signaling a weakening of bullish momentum amid potential profit-taking. A steady decline in the RSI would suggest a top-heavy technical structure. 

The Money Flow Index (MFI), which tracks the amount of money entering or leaving XRP, holds at 61, down from the overbought region. If this downtrend persists, it would result in a daily close below the 200-period EMA, significantly increasing profit-taking.

XRP/USDT 4-hour chart

The 50-period EMA and the 100-period EMA converge at around $2.55, forming a confluence support. Other key levels of interest for traders are $2.32, last tested on Wednesday, and $2.18, tested on October 17, if the decline accelerates.

However, XRP could extend its recovery above the immediate $2.70 hurdle if sentiment continues to improve this week, underpinned by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decision on interest rates. Experts surveyed by the CME Group believe there is a 96.7% chance the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points, bringing the benchmark to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%.

FedWatch tool | Source: CME Group

Interest rate cuts benefit riskier assets such as XRP, particularly if investors diversify their portfolios. The move also gestures that the central bank is loosening its monetary policy, allowing money to flow into the economy.

Open Interest, funding rate FAQs

Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.

Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.

Author

John Isige

John Isige

FXStreet

John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren

More from John Isige
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP rallies as whales accumulate 

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP rallies as whales accumulate 

Pump.fun (PUMP) extends recovery, breaking above $0.0050 on Tuesday. This bullish outlook builds on positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market, hinting at a potential end-of-month rally. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP bulls hold steady amid ETF inflows resurgence 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP bulls hold steady amid ETF inflows resurgence 

Bitcoin shows signs of resuming its uptrend above $114,000 on Tuesday, after being rejected slightly below $116,500 the previous day. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are holding steady, as investors look forward to a potentially bullish end of the month.

Bittensor rally aims for $500 as subnets demand increases

Bittensor rally aims for $500 as subnets demand increases

Bittensor approaches the $450 mark, extending its fourth consecutive day of profit. A double-digit surge in Bittensor subnets market capitalization fuels the TAO rally. A nearly 20% rise in TAO futures Open Interest suggests a risk-on sentiment among traders.

Bitcoin holds above $114,000 amid a fresh wave of institutional accumulation

Bitcoin holds above $114,000 amid a fresh wave of institutional accumulation

Bitcoin price finds support around the 50-day EMA after being rejected at a key resistance level. US-listed spot ETF recorded $149.30 million in inflows on Monday, extending a three-day streak of positive flow.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin (BTC) price reclaims $111,000 mark at the time of writing on Friday, after finding support around the key level earlier this week. The release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows that inflation remains sticky, with experts citing the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.