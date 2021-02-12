Ripple Price Forecast: XRP consolidates in anticipation of a 30% move

- XRP price is moving inside an ascending parallel channel pattern lacking a clear path for where it is heading next.
- A 4-hour close above or below the channel will confirm a 30% move in that direction.
- On the upside, this cryptocurrency may target $0.75, but if sell orders pile up, it may take aim at the $0.46 support level.
XRP price has been consolidating within a narrow range over the past two weeks. Although this altcoin seems in an uptrend making a series of higher highs and higher lows, there are to critical levels that will determine where it is heading next.
Ripple price prepares for a 30% breakout
XRP price dumped all the way down to $0.35 on February 2 after rising to a yearly high of $0.76. Following the massive downswing, this cryptocurrency formed an ascending channel where it has been contained over the past two weeks.
At the time of writing, XRP price is trading around the channel’s upper trendline at $0.55, waiting to establish a clear trend.
The last time Ripple’s native cryptocurrency tested this resistance barrier it was rejected, which led to a 20% correction. Therefore, it is critical that XRP price slices through the overhead barrier and closes above $0.57. This would establish a new bullish uptrend that may push XRP’s market value 30% to hit a target of $0.75.
XRP/USDT 4-hour chart
Nonetheless, a spike in selling pressure around the current levels could trigger another rejection from the channel's upper trendline. This may result in a slow correction towards the 50 four-hour moving average at $0.46.
XRP/USDT 4-hour chart
If the number of sell orders behind XRP is significant enough the 50 four-hour moving average may fail to keep falling price at bay. Under such pessimistic circumstances, Ripple price could dive towards the 100 or 200 four-hour moving average.
These support levels sit at $0.40 and $0.35, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elrond Price Forecast: EGLD must hold this key support level to avoid a 20% fall
Elrond had a massive bull rally during 2021 reaching an all-time high of $217 and a market capitalization of around $3.5 billion. After a massive run, the digital asset has experienced a significant 30% correction down to $147.
BAND whales go on a buying frenzy while technicals suggest sell-off is coming
Band Protocol has just topped out at $17.38, creating a potential triple top as the digital asset hit $17.78 in August 2020 and $17 in September 2020 and then plummeted.
Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI shows potential for a 46% jump leading to new all-time highs
Uniswap price has been trading sideways for the past 24 hours inside a bull flag pattern on the daily chart. Most on-chain metrics are in favor of the bulls and indicate that a breakout could happen sooner than later.
Bitcoin ultimate liftoff to $50,000 in the offing
Bitcoin's rally seems to have lost steam or cooled off before it might resume again. The rest of the market has slowed down apart from selected altcoins, including Cardano, Avalanche, IOTA and the Graph.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.