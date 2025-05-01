- XRP’s price uptrend could persist as long as bulls maintain strong control over the $2.20 confluence support level.
- Ripple offers $5 billion to acquire Circle to accelerate its influence in the fast-growing stablecoin market.
- Circle rejects Ripple’s acquisition bid and will focus on going public following the IPO announcement.
- The MACD indicator upholds XRP’s bullish outlook, targeting $3.00 in the medium term.
Ripple’s (XRP) price is consolidating at $2.21 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting sideways trading in the wider cryptocurrency market. Meanwhile, Ripple’s $5 billion bid to acquire Circle, the company that issues USDC stablecoin, has caught the industry’s attention. However, Ripple may have been too ambitious, as Circle would rather focus on going public.
Circle rejects Ripple’s $5 billion acquisition bid
Ripple recently made public its bid to acquire Circle, one of the cryptocurrency market’s reputable issuers of stablecoins, for an estimated $4 - 5 billion. Circle is the issuer of USDC, the second-largest stablecoin, with a market capitalization of $61.5 billion.
Ripple's acquisition of Circle would immediately increase its stake in the stablecoin market, which it entered in 2024 with the launch of Ripple USD (RLUSD). RLUSD’s market capitalization stands at $316 million, a significant achievement in a few months.
However, Circle will not consider Ripple’s bid, citing its recently unveiled plans to go public via an initial public offering (IPO). The stablecoin company has filed the necessary documents in the United States (US).
According to Forbes, “Circle’s decision to reject the offer isn’t just a story about price—it’s a signal of conviction,” at the same time, it is “positioning USDC as a global standard for dollar-backed stablecoins, doubling down on its reputation for transparency, compliance, and innovation.”
Ripple’s bid to acquire Circle comes after the company completed the purchase of Hidden Road, a brokerage firm, for $1.25 billion on April 8. This was Ripple’s largest acquisition, underscoring the company’s strategy to expand beyond the crypto industry, seeking opportunities in the traditional financial sector.
Hidden Road will leverage the RLUSD stablecoin as collateral across its prime brokerage products and shift its post-trade activity to the XRP Ledger blockchain.
Can XRP price reignite bullish momentum?
XRP’s bullish outlook follows positive sentiments in the broader crypto market from mid-April, accelerated by the US easing trade tensions with China while working on a short-term agreement ahead of a long-term deal.
President Donald Trump also stepped back from launching a global trade war after he suspended reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, except for China, on April 9. Sentiment improved significantly, with returns flipping positively in April.
XRP currently hovers at $2.21, with the confluence support established by the 50- and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator confirms the uptrend after crossing above the mean line, accompanied by green histograms. The buy signal highlighted by this indicator was triggered when the MACD line (blue) crossed above the signal line (red) on April 11.
If the bulls hold firmly above the $2.20 confluence support, XRP could launch the next bid to breach the descending trend line resistance. Beyond this resistance cloud, it would be prudent for traders to monitor XRP’s price behavior around previously tested supply zones at $2.50, $2.80, and $3.00.
XRP/USDT daily chart
Despite positive sentiment in the market, traders should prepare for other outcomes, including a rejection from the confluence level at $2.20. Such a move could increase volatility, followed by deeper drawdowns to the 200-day EMA at $1.98. An accelerated decline below this moving average may retest XRP’s April low at $1.61 to collect liquidity before another attempt at reversing the trend.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14, 2023: For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security. For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token. While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and had to pay a $125 million civil fine.
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at. Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say. Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales persist.
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation. While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
