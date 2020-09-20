- Ripple (XRP/USD) posts modest daily losses on Sunday.
- Key Fibo resistance at $0.2550 limits Ripple's upside.
- Ripple is up more than 3% on a weekly basis.
Ripple (XRP/USD) rose above $0.2550 on Saturday but closed the day virtually unchanged at $0.2518. In Sunday's choppy market action, the pair edged lower and was last seen losing 0.85% on a daily basis at $0.2496.
Ripple technical outlook
Ripple's failure to close the day above $0.2550 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of July-August rally) opens the door for a further downward correction toward $0.2400 (Fibonacci %61.8 retracement) and $0.2360 (100-day SMA).
On the upside, $0.2700 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) is the next target above $0.2550. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart stays below 50, suggesting that bullish momentum is struggling to gather strength.
Ripple chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
