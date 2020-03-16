Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD recovered above $0.1300, still down 11% in recent 24 hours

- XRP/USD is under bearish pressure amid the sell-off on the market.
- XRP may lose third place in the cryptocurrency market rating.
Ripple's XRP took another nosedive to $0.1283 on Monday before recovering to $0.1312 by the time of writing. Ripple's market value reduced to $6.2 billion, while the average daily trading volume settled at $2.3 billion. The coin has lost over 11% in recent 24 hours and 14% since the beginning of Monday.
Ripple risks losing its third place in the global cryptocurrency rating. If the price continues sliding, it may be ousted by stablecoin Tether, which has seen an increase of total market value above $5.0 billion for the first time on record as wild price gyrations on the cryptocurrency market raise the attractiveness of stablecoins.
According to the head of CIrcle, pandemic will allow stablecoins to strengthen their positions in the cryptocurrency industry.
#USDC surging in market demand over the past days, reaching new ATH at $568m in circulation. Fascinating to see "flight to safety" within the crypto macro market, but also demand for high quality USD liquidity for markets.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
The initial resistance is located on the approach to $0.1500. It is reinforced by SMA50 1-hour and the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $0.1230, which is closely followed by the recent recovery high of $0.1550.
However, considering the downside-looking RSI on the intraday charts, the bullish scenario looks unlikely at this stage. XRP/USD may continue moving to the South with the next stop at $0.1280 (intraday low). A sustainable move below this area will open up the way to $0.1129, which is the recent low reached on March 13.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Why does this support level look so strong?
On the chart below you can see the extent of the recent price drop. From just above 10K to under 5K once again this afternoon, the "hodlers" must be worried about their wealth. There has been a strong 5 wave pattern down but ...
Monero Price Analysis: Major lows have been taken out
XMR/USD has been one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies over the last 5 sessions. Five sessions ago the price fell 40.51% as the price capitulated further into the red. The price has recently ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: It looks like ETH/USD might attack 1.00 again
Ethereum has been once of the worst-hit cryptocurrencies during the recent sell-off. Now the pair is looking weaker again at the start of the trading week as ETH/USD trades over 11% lower during another bout of weakness.
XRP/USD recovered above $0.1300, still down 11% in recent 24 hours
Ripple's XRP took another nosedive to $0.1283 on Monday before recovering to $0.1312 by the time of writing. Ripple's market value reduced to $6.2 billion, while the average daily trading volume settled at $2.3 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.