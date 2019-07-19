- Ripple's coin has been recovering in sync with the market.
- XRP/USD bulls need to clear $0.32 to build up on the upside momentum.
Ripple's XRP bottomed out at $0.2834 on July 16 and has been growing ever since. XRP/USD reached $0.3264 in June; however, the recovery momentum has faded away. The third-largest digital coin with the current market capitalization of $13.7 billion has gained about 3% of its value in recent 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged since this time on Friday.
Ripple's technical picture
On the intraday charts, XRP/USD bulls try to push the price above critical $0.32 barrier, strengthened by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on 4-hour chart. Once it is out of the way, the recovery may be extended towards the recent recovery high ($0.3264) and $0.33. The ultimate resistance comes at $0.3550 (confluence of 61.8% Fibo retracement and SMA100 4-hour).
On the downside, the initial support is seen at $0.3100, followed by psychological $0.30 and the recent low of $0.2834. Considering that the short-term RSI (the Relative Strength Index)stays flat in a neutral position, we may suggest that XRP/USD will be sidelined in the nearest future.
XRP/USD, 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD consolidates gains after a bout of volatility - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has grown by over 8% in recent 24 hours to trade at $10,500 by the time of writing. The first digital cryptocurrency has been range-bound during early Asian hours, consolidating gains of the previous session.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD spikes by 20%
NEO spiked up by a staggering 20%, going up from $10.80 to $13, this Thursday. The price was buoyed by the announcement of the partnership between NEO and Ontology of a new joint initiative to develop an interoperable cross-chain protocol. The two companies believe that the partnership will ...
Binance to give away $800,000 in Stellar (XLM)
After the discovery, Binance decided to share the rewards to the community. It is worth noting that Binance has an established practice of distributing staking rewards.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD hovers above $220; upside capped at $230
Ethereum momentum hit a snag at $230 following the impressive recovery witnessed yesterday from the support at $205. ETH/USD has spent most of this week’s trading sessions battling to shake off the selling pressure.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.