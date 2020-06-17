Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD keeps trending horizontally in the lower part of 20-day Bollinger Band

- XRP/USD bulls wrest control from the bears this Wednesday.
- The MACD shows decreasing bearish momentum.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight green sessions.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD went up from $0.1923 to $0.1926 this Wednesday as the bulls took back control after a bearish Tuesday. The price is trending horizontally in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band and struggling to break above the $0.1933 resistance level. The MACD shows decreasing bearish market momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had two consecutive green sessions.
Support and Resistance
XRP/USD faces strong resistance at $0.1933, $0.198, SMA 20 and SMA 50. On the downside, there are healthy support levels at $0.19 and $0.18825.
Key levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1926
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.1923
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1999
|Daily SMA50
|0.2038
|Daily SMA100
|0.191
|Daily SMA200
|0.2121
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.1941
|Previous Daily Low
|0.19
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2053
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1844
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2268
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1916
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.1925
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1902
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1881
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1862
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.1943
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.1962
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.1983
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin drops 2% after a weak day on the stock market
BTC/USD slides below $9,400 after losing the daily 26-EMA. The rejection from the daily 12-EMA at $9,502 is getting some continuation today. The trading volume is declining and the RSI is at 48 points. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency ...
XRP/USD keeps trending horizontally in the lower part of 20-day Bollinger Band
XRP/USD went up from $0.1923 to $0.1926 this Wednesday as the bulls took back control after a bearish Tuesday. The price is trending horizontally in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band ...
ETH/USD slips below $220 but defends long-term trendline, $240 next?
Ethereum lost its daily uptrend and it is trading in a confirmed downtrend. The good news for the bulls is the fact that the daily 26-EMA has acted as support for the past week. Ethereum got really close to climbing ...
XTZ/USD moves within a sloping channel
Tezos (XTZ) is the 12th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $79 million. The coin is changing hands at $2.59, down 2.5% on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.