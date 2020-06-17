Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD keeps trending horizontally in the lower part of 20-day Bollinger Band

  • XRP/USD bulls wrest control from the bears this Wednesday.
  • The MACD shows decreasing bearish momentum.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight green sessions.

XRP/USD went up from $0.1923 to $0.1926 this Wednesday as the bulls took back control after a bearish Tuesday. The price is trending horizontally in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band and struggling to break above the $0.1933 resistance level. The MACD shows decreasing bearish market momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had two consecutive green sessions.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD faces strong resistance at $0.1933, $0.198, SMA 20 and SMA 50. On the downside, there are healthy support levels at $0.19 and $0.18825.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1926
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 0.1923
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1999
Daily SMA50 0.2038
Daily SMA100 0.191
Daily SMA200 0.2121
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1941
Previous Daily Low 0.19
Previous Weekly High 0.2053
Previous Weekly Low 0.1844
Previous Monthly High 0.2268
Previous Monthly Low 0.178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1916
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1925
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1902
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1881
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1862
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1943
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1962
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1983

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

