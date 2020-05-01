Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD hourly chart trends horizontally as price volatility goes down

- Short-term resistance lies at $0.2143 and $0.2165.
- The MACD indicates that market momentum in the hourly chart is about to experience a bearish reversal.
XRP/USD hourly chart
XRP/USD has gone up from $0.2116 to $0.213. The hourly chart has repeatedly been testing resistance at the downward trending line before the latest candle finally managed to peak above. The hourly price had previously dropped after encountering resistance at $0.2356. Following the drop, the price has relatively stabilized itself. Short-term resistance for the bulls lies at $0.2143 and $0.2165. On the downside, short-term support levels are at $0.2116 and $0.2092. The signal line is looking to cross above the MACD line, to reverse bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator had a green session after three consecutive red sessions. The Bollinger Band has narrowed considerably, indicating decreasing price volatility.
Key levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2136
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.90
|Today daily open
|0.2117
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.194
|Daily SMA50
|0.1787
|Daily SMA100
|0.2171
|Daily SMA200
|0.2287
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2358
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2084
|Previous Weekly High
|0.1999
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1784
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2358
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1684
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2189
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2253
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2015
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1913
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1741
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2288
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2459
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2561
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
