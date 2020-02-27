Ripple is trading over 5% higher on a good day for cryptos.

The pullback has just met some resistance before the bulls had a chance to test 0.25.

XRP/USD 4-Hour Chart

The whole crypto market has clawed back some losses on Thursday.

XRP/USD has pushed 5.25% higher but the pair met some resistance at 0.2472.

Looking at the volume on the bottom of the chart it is still clear that the sellers are in control.

Only when a green candle has more volume than a red one could you dispute this.

Looking further ahead now, if the 0.2250 low gets broken then the downtrend would be confirmed once again.

For the trend to be broken the previous wave high of 0.2857 would need to be taken out.

Additional Levels