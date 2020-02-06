Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD has outperformed Bitcoin reckons Mike Novogratz

- Ripple surprises Michael Novogratz by outperforming Bitcoin in 2020.
- Ripple price settles above $0.28 after correcting from highs marginally above $0.2850.
Ripple is back in the limelight following last year’s downtrend from the high at $0.5 achieved in June. From the low traded in December at $0.1750 marked the beginning of the ongoing bullish action. Ripple has performed incredibly well in January as well as the first week of February. The gains this week, particularly have seen XRP close in on $0.30.
Galaxy Digital’s Michael Novogratz positive change of heart
The CEO and founder of Galaxy Digital, an asset management company, Mike Novogratz has for a long time been known as the Bitcoin bull evangelist and not a very big fun of altcoin including Ripple and Ethereum. In his tweet on Thursday, Novogratz said that said his firm is “a big investor in Ripple Labs.” In another comment last year, the investor said that the poor performance of XRP was mainly “because Ripple owns a lot of them.”
However, he continued to say that in 2020, “the broader altcoin market, including XRP has outperformed BTC.” He added in his tweet “this has surprised.”
“This year the broader alt market, including $XRP has outperformed $BTC. This has surprised me. That said, I see more and more large accounts getting educated and set up to be accumulators of $BTC and believe on a risk adjusted basis it’s the best place to bet on crypto.”
4. XRP and many other cryptos, like $eth are still in the ‘proving’ phase. They aren’t going to succeed as soley a store of value as $btc has taken that lane. $xrp does have its own fervent community (largely in Asia) but has a large supply to absorb (some 57 percent or so).— Michael Novogratz (@novogratz) February 6, 2020
Ripple price technical picture
Ripple’s surge stepped slightly above $0.2850 and settled above $0.2800. The key resistance at $0.30 is still unconquered but not entirely out of reach. If the current positive technical levels remain intact, the journey towards $0.30 is very likely to happen before the weekend session. For now, the bulls need to defend the initial support at $0.28 as well as the ascending channel support. There are other support areas to keep in mind including the 50 SMA (above $0.27) and 100 SMA (above 0.26). The former resistance level at $0.24 - $0.25 has also turned into a vital support area.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Why BTC/USD lifts off to $10,000, why intense resistance anticipated?
Bitcoin woke up from its slump towards the end of last week as well as the beginning of this week. On the downside, Bitcoin tested $9,050 support.
ETC/USD hit a new 2020 high above $13.00, downside correction is imminent
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is one of the best-performing altcoins today. The asset has gained over 5% since the beginning of the day and hit a new high of 2020 at $13.18.
IOT/UST symmetrical triangle breakout aims at $0.36
IOTA is among the cryptoassets that have performed incredibly well on Thursday. While most cryptos settled above new support zones following Wednesday’s surge.
XLM/USD goes ballistic
Stellar's XLM, the 13th largest digital coin with the current market value of $1.34 billion, has gained over 7% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0700 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.