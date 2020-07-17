Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD continues its fall as price looks to break below SMA 50

XRP/USD has dropped by >6% over the last nine days.

The MACD shows decreasing bullish market momentum.

XRP/USD daily chart

Ripple bears stayed in control for the third straight day. XRP/USD is priced at $0.194 and looks to drop below the SMA 50. The price has fallen below the triangle formation and is hugging along the downward trending line. XRP/USD has lost more than 6% of its valuation over the last nine days.

The Elliott Oscillator has had five straight red sessions, while the MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum. All these indicators show that the overall market sentiment is presently bearish.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD has two strong resistance levels at $0.199 and $0.206. On the downside, there three healthy support levels at $0.193 (SMA 50), $0.1891 (SMA 50) and $0.1822.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.1941 Today Daily Change -0.0001 Today Daily Change % -0.05 Today daily open 0.1942 Trends Daily SMA20 0.1881 Daily SMA50 0.1926 Daily SMA100 0.1963 Daily SMA200 0.209 Levels Previous Daily High 0.1975 Previous Daily Low 0.1885 Previous Weekly High 0.2118 Previous Weekly Low 0.1739 Previous Monthly High 0.2147 Previous Monthly Low 0.1692 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1919 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.194 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1893 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1844 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1802 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1983 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2024 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2074



