Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above $0.2–level following bearish price action

Cryptos |
  • XRP/USD faces bearish correction following a bullish Tuesday.
  • The RSI has dropped below the overbought zone, following a brief flirtation.

XRP/USD daily price chart

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD fell from $0.2052 to $0.2025 as the bears stepped in to correct the market following a heavily bullish Wednesday. the Elliott Oscillator shows nine straight green sessions, while the RSI has dropped below the overbought zone, following a brief flirtation

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD has strong support at $0.2052 and  $0.2107. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.1983, $0.1923 (SMA 50), $0.1895 (SMA 50).

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2022
Today Daily Change -0.0034
Today Daily Change % -1.65
Today daily open 0.2056
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1827
Daily SMA50 0.1922
Daily SMA100 0.195
Daily SMA200 0.2087
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2069
Previous Daily Low 0.1841
Previous Weekly High 0.1798
Previous Weekly Low 0.1729
Previous Monthly High 0.2147
Previous Monthly Low 0.1692
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1982
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1928
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1908
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1761
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1681
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2136
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2216
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2364

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Bitcoin has been flat for the past two months trading between $9,000 and $10,000 without a clear direction. Bitcoin has experienced a few fakeouts to the upside and the downside and continues trading sideways.

XRP/USD fell from $0.2052 to $0.2025 as the bears stepped in to correct the market following a heavily bullish Wednesday. the Elliott Oscillator shows nine straight green sessions, while the RSI has ...

Ethereum had a nice rally towards $250 but seems to have failed to crack the crucial level again. The next 24 hours are going to be really important for Ethereum as bulls need to hold the daily 12-EMA at $235.32 to ...

The crypto market is back in the red after a fruitful trading session on Wednesday. The larger cryptocurrencies are leading with retreat, especially for Bitcoin and Ripple. Monero (XMR) and a few other selected cryptoassets have managed hold ...

The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.

