Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above $0.2–level following bearish price action

- XRP/USD faces bearish correction following a bullish Tuesday.
- The RSI has dropped below the overbought zone, following a brief flirtation.
XRP/USD daily price chart
XRP/USD fell from $0.2052 to $0.2025 as the bears stepped in to correct the market following a heavily bullish Wednesday. the Elliott Oscillator shows nine straight green sessions, while the RSI has dropped below the overbought zone, following a brief flirtation
Support and Resistance
XRP/USD has strong support at $0.2052 and $0.2107. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.1983, $0.1923 (SMA 50), $0.1895 (SMA 50).
Key levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2022
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.65
|Today daily open
|0.2056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1827
|Daily SMA50
|0.1922
|Daily SMA100
|0.195
|Daily SMA200
|0.2087
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2069
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1841
|Previous Weekly High
|0.1798
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1729
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2147
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1692
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1982
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.1928
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1908
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1761
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1681
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2136
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2216
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2364
