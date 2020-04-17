XRP/USD went up from $0.1807 to $0.1908 this Thursday.

The price broke above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves following Thursday’s price action.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls retained control in the early hours of Friday as the price went up slightly from $0.1908 to $0.1910. This Thursday, the price flew up from $0.1807 to $0.1908 and broke above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The SMA 20 is also looking to crossover the SMA 50 to chart a bullish cross pattern. The bulls will want to break above the triangle formation and aim for the $0.1987 resistance level. The MACD indicates decreasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight red sessions.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly price struggled to break above the $0.19087 resistance level before it finally managed to do so. However, it then ran out of steam at the $0.1924 line and dropped back below the $0.19087 line. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed considerably, indicating decreasing price volatility. The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 200 to chart a bullish cross pattern.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.1902 Today Daily Change -0.0007 Today Daily Change % -0.37 Today daily open 0.1909 Trends Daily SMA20 0.1842 Daily SMA50 0.1875 Daily SMA100 0.221 Daily SMA200 0.2331 Levels Previous Daily High 0.1933 Previous Daily Low 0.1741 Previous Weekly High 0.2053 Previous Weekly Low 0.1767 Previous Monthly High 0.2468 Previous Monthly Low 0.1129 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.186 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1814 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1789 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1669 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1598 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1981 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2052 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2172



