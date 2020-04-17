  • XRP/USD went up from $0.1807 to $0.1908 this Thursday.
  • The price broke above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves following Thursday’s price action.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls retained control in the early hours of Friday as the price went up slightly from $0.1908 to $0.1910. This Thursday, the price flew up from $0.1807 to $0.1908 and broke above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The SMA 20 is also looking to crossover the SMA 50 to chart a bullish cross pattern. The bulls will want to break above the triangle formation and aim for the $0.1987 resistance level. The MACD indicates decreasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight red sessions.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly price struggled to break above the $0.19087 resistance level before it finally managed to do so. However, it then ran out of steam at the $0.1924 line and dropped back below the $0.19087 line. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed considerably, indicating decreasing price volatility. The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 200 to chart a bullish cross pattern.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1902
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 0.1909
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1842
Daily SMA50 0.1875
Daily SMA100 0.221
Daily SMA200 0.2331
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1933
Previous Daily Low 0.1741
Previous Weekly High 0.2053
Previous Weekly Low 0.1767
Previous Monthly High 0.2468
Previous Monthly Low 0.1129
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.186
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1814
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1789
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1669
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1598
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1981
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2052
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2172

 


 

