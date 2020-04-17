- XRP/USD went up from $0.1807 to $0.1908 this Thursday.
- The price broke above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves following Thursday’s price action.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD bulls retained control in the early hours of Friday as the price went up slightly from $0.1908 to $0.1910. This Thursday, the price flew up from $0.1807 to $0.1908 and broke above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The SMA 20 is also looking to crossover the SMA 50 to chart a bullish cross pattern. The bulls will want to break above the triangle formation and aim for the $0.1987 resistance level. The MACD indicates decreasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight red sessions.
XRP/USD hourly chart
The hourly price struggled to break above the $0.19087 resistance level before it finally managed to do so. However, it then ran out of steam at the $0.1924 line and dropped back below the $0.19087 line. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed considerably, indicating decreasing price volatility. The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 200 to chart a bullish cross pattern.
Key levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1902
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|0.1909
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1842
|Daily SMA50
|0.1875
|Daily SMA100
|0.221
|Daily SMA200
|0.2331
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.1933
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1741
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2053
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1767
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2468
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1129
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.186
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.1814
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1789
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1669
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1598
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.1981
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2052
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2172
