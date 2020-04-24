Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls eke out an advantage following an elongated period of back-and-forth with the bears

The 20-day Bollinger band in the daily chart shows decreasing price volatility.

The Elliott Oscillator in the hourly chart had a green session following 12 red sessions.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls managed to eke out an advantage for the fourth straight day as the price went up slightly from $0.1929 to $0.1938. The bulls are aiming for the $0.19876 resistance line, following which, they’ll attempt to cross over the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has considerably narrowed down as well, indicating decreasing price volatility. The MACD shows slight bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had 13 red sessions out of the last 14.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly price is trending in a downward channel formation and has found support at the SMA 50. The bulls encountered key intraday resistance levels. at $0.1966, $0.1953 and $0.1948. The RSI is trending around the neutral zone, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following 12 red sessions.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.1941 Today Daily Change 0.0012 Today Daily Change % 0.62 Today daily open 0.1929 Trends Daily SMA20 0.1893 Daily SMA50 0.1811 Daily SMA100 0.2192 Daily SMA200 0.231 Levels Previous Daily High 0.1999 Previous Daily Low 0.1859 Previous Weekly High 0.1962 Previous Weekly Low 0.1741 Previous Monthly High 0.2468 Previous Monthly Low 0.1129 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1945 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1912 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1859 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1789 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1719 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1999 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2069 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2139



