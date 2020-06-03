Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears remain in control as price looks to drop below SMA 50 support

Cryptos |
  • XRP/USD bears remained in control for the second straight day.
  • The price finds immediate support at the SMA 20 curve.
  • MACD shows sustained bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had seven consecutive green sessions.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bears remained in control for the second consecutive day as the price dipped from $0.203 to $0.2023. The price has found support at the SMA 50. The MACD shows sustained bullish market momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight green sessions. 

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD faces strong resistance levels at $0.2107, SMA 200 and $0.2193. On the downside, there are four healthy support levels at SMA 50, SMA 20, $0.1981 and $0.193.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2024
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 0.2031
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2005
Daily SMA50 0.2015
Daily SMA100 0.1964
Daily SMA200 0.2149
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2147
Previous Daily Low 0.1973
Previous Weekly High 0.2031
Previous Weekly Low 0.1855
Previous Monthly High 0.2268
Previous Monthly Low 0.178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.204
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2081
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1954
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1877
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.178
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2128
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2224
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2302

 


 

BTC

ETH

XRP

