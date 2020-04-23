- Ripple trades 3.40% higher on Thursday as the cryptosphere receives another bounce.
- 0.20 once again seems a major barrier as the price rejected the zone once again.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Ripple has moved higher as most of the crypto majors received a bid. Once again the gains were halted at the psychological 0.20 level. This is not the first time the pair found resistance at the zone as you can see on the chart below this is the 4th time the level has been tested. The bulls could still take control and take the level out but then the resistance zone of 0.2060 lies in wait.
Looking at the other technical indicators now, the price is still holding above both the 200 and 55 moving averages. The RSI has moved into bullish territory firmly above the 50 mid-ine and there is still space to move into the overbought zone. Lastly, looking at the volume indicator there is a red square around the spike seen today. This is an encouraging sign as any break higher accompanied with a rise in volume could indicate more momentum is to follow.
Additional levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1949
|Today Daily Change
|0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|3.51
|Today daily open
|0.1883
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1886
|Daily SMA50
|0.182
|Daily SMA100
|0.2196
|Daily SMA200
|0.2313
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.19
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1822
|Previous Weekly High
|0.1962
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1741
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2468
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1129
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.187
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.1851
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1837
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.179
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1759
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.1915
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.1946
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.1993
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
