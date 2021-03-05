- XRP/USD snaps two-day winning streak, takes a U-turn from 200-bar SMA.
- Failures to cross key SMA battles bullish MACD.
- Sellers will look to defy the bullish chart pattern for entry.
Ripple joins the fresh drop in headline cryptocurrencies while revisiting $0.4600, down 4.62% intraday, during early Friday. The altcoin recently took a U-turn from 200-bar SMA but stays inside a weekly rising trend channel to keep the buyers hopeful.
Given the bullish MACD testing the XRP/USD failure to cross the key SMA, sellers will wait for a clear downside break of the stated channel’s support, at $0.4500 now, for fresh entries.
Following that, the last week’s low around $0.3650 can offer an intermediate halt during the quote’s slump towards February’s low near $0.3400.
Meanwhile, a clear break above the 200-bar SMA level of $0.4850 needs to cross the stated channel’s upper line, at the 0.5000 threshold.
During the quote’s sustained trading above 0.5000, 0.5200 and the 0.6000 can entertain XRP/USD bulls ahead of late February top near 0.6500.
XRP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.4588
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0222
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.62%
|Today daily open
|0.481
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5011
|Daily SMA50
|0.4174
|Daily SMA100
|0.4277
|Daily SMA200
|0.3479
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.4945
|Previous Daily Low
|0.4346
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6494
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.3658
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7565
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.3406
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.4716
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.4575
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.4456
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.4101
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.3856
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5055
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5654
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
