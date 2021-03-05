XRP/USD snaps two-day winning streak, takes a U-turn from 200-bar SMA.

Failures to cross key SMA battles bullish MACD.

Sellers will look to defy the bullish chart pattern for entry.

Ripple joins the fresh drop in headline cryptocurrencies while revisiting $0.4600, down 4.62% intraday, during early Friday. The altcoin recently took a U-turn from 200-bar SMA but stays inside a weekly rising trend channel to keep the buyers hopeful.

Given the bullish MACD testing the XRP/USD failure to cross the key SMA, sellers will wait for a clear downside break of the stated channel’s support, at $0.4500 now, for fresh entries.

Following that, the last week’s low around $0.3650 can offer an intermediate halt during the quote’s slump towards February’s low near $0.3400.

Meanwhile, a clear break above the 200-bar SMA level of $0.4850 needs to cross the stated channel’s upper line, at the 0.5000 threshold.

During the quote’s sustained trading above 0.5000, 0.5200 and the 0.6000 can entertain XRP/USD bulls ahead of late February top near 0.6500.

XRP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected