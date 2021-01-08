Anil Panchal Anil Panchal
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bulls battle 100-day SMA amid upbeat fundamentals

  • XRP/USD cheers upside break of 21-day SMA following comments from Ripple CEO.
  • MACD turns most bullish since late-November, bulls eye six-week-old resistance line.
  • Mid-2020 low becomes a strong support for bears to watch.

XRP/USD stays on the front foot while taking the bids near 0.3360 during early Friday. In doing so, the quote stays above 21-day SMA for the first time in over three weeks amid bullish MACD.

Not only the sustained break of short-term SMA and MACD conditions that probe multi-day high but Ripple Chief’s reply to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also favor the XRP/USD bulls.

However, a clear upside break of 100-day SMA, at 0.3560 now, becomes necessary for the Ripple buyers to keep the recent north-run while targeting the 0.4000 round-figure.

It should be noted that the mid-December 2020 low near 0.4375 and a falling trend line from November 24, currently around 0.5350, becomes the key upside hurdles to watch during any further rise past-0.4000.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 21-day SMA level of 0.3115 may revisit the early 2021 tops near 0.2500 ahead of teasing the 0.2000 psychological magnet.

In a case where the XRP/USD bears dominate past-0.2000 mark, lows printed during December and June of 2020, around 0.1700, will be an important support to follow.

Overall, the Ripple buyers are back to the game for cheering the overall run-up in cryptos. Though, cautious sentiment prevails amid mixed messages below the key SMA to challenge the immediate upside.

XRP/USD daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.341
Today Daily Change 0.0171
Today Daily Change % 5.28%
Today daily open 0.3239
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.3103
Daily SMA50 0.4581
Daily SMA100 0.3549
Daily SMA200 0.2976
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.3703
Previous Daily Low 0.2466
Previous Weekly High 0.3106
Previous Weekly Low 0.1719
Previous Monthly High 0.6817
Previous Monthly Low 0.1719
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.3231
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2939
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2569
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1899
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1331
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3806
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.4373
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.5043

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

