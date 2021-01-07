Ripple’s CEO addresses SEC’s allegations while XRP regains lost ground

- Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple has made a public statement on Twitter regarding the SEC allegations
- XRP price already jumped by more than 30% in the past 24 hours hitting $0.369.
Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, issued a public statement on Twitter stating that although he can't talk about everything, he will address five key questions that he considers common among investors.
Garlinghouse states that Ripple did try to settle with the SEC and will try again now that the new administration is in place. Garlinghouse also explains that Ripple didn't pay most exchanges to list XRP as it is one of the most liquid and traded cryptocurrencies in the world. The CEO argues that Ripple has no control over most exchangs.
Additionally, Garlinghouse has also explained that although it might look like nothing is being done, a lot is happening behind the scenes. The legal process with the SEC has been rumored to last even until the end of 2021 and Garlinghouse has fueled those rumors stating that the process can be slow and that Ripple's initial response will be filled within the next few weeks.
And that’s what I have for you today! No one is being silent, nor will we give up this fight. We’re on the right side of the facts and of history, and look forward to our day in court - as well as engaging with the new SEC leadership once appointed. 10/10— Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) January 7, 2021
XRP price jumps 50% but gets rejected at $0.37
Before Garlinghouse's statement on Twitter, XRP price was breaking out and sliced through several resistance levels on the 12-hour chart. Unfortunately, after peaking at $0.37, the digital asset plummeted down to $0.2885 and it's now trading at $0.32.
XRP/USD 12-hour chart
It's unclear if XRP bulls have enough strength to keep the digital asset above $0.30 as it seems Stellar is taking its place slowly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC freefalls from $40,000 as critical bearish pattern comes into the picture
Bitcoin hit $40,000 for the first time in history on Thursday. However, the bellwether cryptocurrency did not stay up for long as a bearish wave swept across the market, forcing the prices down to an intraday low of $36,625 on Friday.
UNI ready to dump 24% despite closing in on the all-time high at $8.75
Uniswap continues to be one of the best-performing decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens in the market. Over the last three months, UNI has recovered by nearly 300% from $1.75 to a new 2021 high of $6.9.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bulls battle 100-day SMA amid upbeat fundamentals
XRP/USD stays on the front foot while taking the bids near 0.3360 during early Friday. In doing so, the quote stays above 21-day SMA for the first time in over three weeks amid bullish MACD.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH's rising wedge teases short-term pullback
ETH/USD portrays a bearish chart pattern, rising wedge, following its pullback from the highest since January 2018. The quote recently bounces off an intraday low of $1,160 but remains pressured with over 3.0% ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.