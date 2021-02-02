Anil Panchal Anil Panchal
FXStreet

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bears battle 100-day SMA on the way to yearly support line

Cryptos |
  • XRP/USD remains heavy after Monday’s pump-and-dump performance.
  • Bullish MACD probes bears targeting five-week-old support line, January top offers key upside hurdle.

XRP/USD stays depressed near 0.3700 by the end of Tuesday’s trading session. The ripple bears are cheering the consolidation of Monday’s heavy jump but 100-day SMA restricts immediate downside amid bullish MACD.

Hence, a sustained trading below 0.3700 becomes necessary for the XRP/USD sellers to extend the latest south-run.

In doing so, an upward sloping trend line from December 29, at 0.2586, should be their ultimate target. However, the 0.3000 round-figure can offer an intermediate halt during the fall.

Meanwhile, the corrective pullback may aim for the 0.4000 threshold, 0.4400 and the 0.5000 round-figure resistance levels but can’t convince XRP/USD buyers before crossing January’s top of 0.5167.

In a case where the quote regains upside momentum beyond January high, December 2020 peak surrounding 0.6580 and the latest top of 0.7565 can probe bulls eyeing the all-time high of 0.7842

XRP/USD daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.3685
Today Daily Change -0.0076
Today Daily Change % -2.02%
Today daily open 0.3761
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.3026
Daily SMA50 0.3299
Daily SMA100 0.3688
Daily SMA200 0.3122
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7565
Previous Daily Low 0.3602
Previous Weekly High 0.317
Previous Weekly Low 0.244
Previous Monthly High 0.5167
Previous Monthly Low 0.2109
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5116
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6051
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2387
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1014
Daily Pivot Point S3 -0.1575
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.635
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8939
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0312

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Ethereum at the helm of crypto bull run, as $2000 beckons

Ethereum at the helm of crypto bull run, as $2000 beckons

Ethereum roared to new all-time highs after stepping above $1,500. The breakout past this crucial level was a significant test for ETH and is likely to precede the rally towards $2,000.

More Bitcoin News

Tezos taps into non-fungible tokens market sending XTZ price close breakout

Tezos taps into non-fungible tokens market sending XTZ price close breakout

Tezos price has been contained within a consolidation pattern that began to take shape since May 2020. Despite the lackluster price action, the token's utility is about to expand, which may help revive the bullish sentiment behind it.

More Tezos News

Uniswap price nearing a market top, suggests extremely accurate technical indicator

Uniswap price nearing a market top, suggests extremely accurate technical indicator

Since the beginning of 2021, Uniswap price has established a new high practically every day. The decentralized exchange had a massive 350% rally hitting $20.75 on February 1 and aiming for more.

More Uniswap News

LTC market value primed to double within the next few weeks

LTC market value primed to double within the next few weeks

Litecoin recently rose above 2020’s high, drawing much closer to $200. However, a barrier at $190 put a halt to the massive upswing. After confirming support at $110, LTC has embarked on recovery, eyeing the all-time high at $420.

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”

In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location