Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bears battle 100-day SMA on the way to yearly support line

- XRP/USD remains heavy after Monday’s pump-and-dump performance.
- Bullish MACD probes bears targeting five-week-old support line, January top offers key upside hurdle.
XRP/USD stays depressed near 0.3700 by the end of Tuesday’s trading session. The ripple bears are cheering the consolidation of Monday’s heavy jump but 100-day SMA restricts immediate downside amid bullish MACD.
Hence, a sustained trading below 0.3700 becomes necessary for the XRP/USD sellers to extend the latest south-run.
In doing so, an upward sloping trend line from December 29, at 0.2586, should be their ultimate target. However, the 0.3000 round-figure can offer an intermediate halt during the fall.
Meanwhile, the corrective pullback may aim for the 0.4000 threshold, 0.4400 and the 0.5000 round-figure resistance levels but can’t convince XRP/USD buyers before crossing January’s top of 0.5167.
In a case where the quote regains upside momentum beyond January high, December 2020 peak surrounding 0.6580 and the latest top of 0.7565 can probe bulls eyeing the all-time high of 0.7842
XRP/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.3685
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0076
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.02%
|Today daily open
|0.3761
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.3026
|Daily SMA50
|0.3299
|Daily SMA100
|0.3688
|Daily SMA200
|0.3122
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7565
|Previous Daily Low
|0.3602
|Previous Weekly High
|0.317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.244
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5167
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2109
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5116
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6051
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2387
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1014
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|-0.1575
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.635
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8939
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0312
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions.
