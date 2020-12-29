- XRP/USD holds lower ground after breaking an ascending trend line from mid-March.
- OKCoin and Coinbase recently dropped ripple from their offering list.
- Sustained trading below August top and 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement of March-December upside favor the bears.
XRP/USD holds lower ground near 0.2490 on early Tuesday. The crypto major broke the key support line after two major exchanges suspended Ripple trading due to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges.
Read: Breaking: Coinbase will suspend trading of XRP in January
With the crypto currency’s drop below an upward sloping trend line from March 13 gaining support from bearish MACD and downbeat fundamentals, XRP/USD has more on the south to watch.
While the monthly bottom around 0.2120, also the lowest since late-July, can offer immediate support, the 0.2000 psychological magnet and lows marked in June near 1.1690 can lure the XRP/USD sellers afterward.
In a case where the pair remains heavy past-0.1690, the yearly low near 0.1130 will be the key to watch.
During the corrective pullback, the support turned into a resistance line near 0.2640 will guard the immediate upside ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.3680.
It should, however, be noted that the XRP/USD bulls are less likely to think of entries unless witnessing a clear break of 50% Fibonacci retracement level around 0.4475. Following that, a descending trend line from November 24, at 0.6013 now, will be in the spotlight.
XRP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2478
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.2478
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.4626
|Daily SMA50
|0.4647
|Daily SMA100
|0.3549
|Daily SMA200
|0.2953
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.3093
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2339
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5864
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2126
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7843
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.228
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2627
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2805
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.218
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1882
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1426
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2934
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.3391
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.3688
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
