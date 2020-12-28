According to the most recent announcement by Coinbase, the exchange will suspend all XRP trading on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 10 AM PST.

After the recent announcement from OKCoin about the suspension of XRP trading and deposits, Coinbase joins the party.

Coinbase has just announced that XRP trading will be halted on January 19 following the SEC's recent action against Ripple Labs. This move was already heavily rumored to be potentially happening last Friday. Coinbase stated:

In light of the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs, Inc, we have made the decision to suspend the XRP trading pairs on our platform. Trading will move into limit only starting December 28, 2020 at 2:30 PM PST, and will be fully suspended on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. Pacific Standard Time*. We will provide additional updates, if any, through the Coinbase Support Twitter account, including if there are any changes to timing.

Trading suspension will not affect customers' ability to withdraw XRP and Coinbase Custody and Wallet will continue to support XRP. The exchange also noted that trading can be halted earlier if needed to maintain market health metrics.