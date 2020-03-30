  • Ripple is trading 6.64% higher on Monday as crypto sentiment improves.
  • There is a bearish Elliott Wave set up in the making but it is not confirmed yet.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

Ripple is looking pretty bullish on the chart but if you dig deeper you may find that the patterns could be turning bearish. More recently the price has made a lower high lower low pattern. Looking closer at the chart the market might be making a new wave pattern to the downside. The wave 1 and 2 has been confirmed by the price stopping at the 61.8% Fibonacci extension. If this is indeed a new wave pattern then 0.1600 would need to be broken to the downside. 

This move could confirm a 3rd wave to the downside. The 3rd wave is traditionally the longest which mean there could be an extended downside move. Of course, this pattern could be invalidated if the previous wave high gets taken out (0.1806). 

XRP Elliott Wave

Additional levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1738
Today Daily Change 0.0110
Today Daily Change % 6.76
Today daily open 0.1628
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1627
Daily SMA50 0.2231
Daily SMA100 0.2226
Daily SMA200 0.2404
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1769
Previous Daily Low 0.162
Previous Weekly High 0.1876
Previous Weekly Low 0.145
Previous Monthly High 0.3467
Previous Monthly Low 0.2245
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1677
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1712
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1576
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1524
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1427
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1725
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1821
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1873

 

 

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls trapped as $6,300 proves a hard nut to crack

Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $6,280, having gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis. Notably, the first digital asset has recovered from the intraday low registered at $5,854.

A bunch of trading orders on approach to $134.00 blocks ETH/USD recovery

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $14.4 billion and an average daily trading volume of $11 billion managed to recover above $131.00.

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD triangle breakout puts $50 in sight

Litecoin price is just as bullish as the other major cryptocurrencies on Monday. From an opening value of $37.12, LTC/USD has grown by 3.92% to trade at $38.58. 

Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin paces towards $7,000 amid extreme fear and volatility

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, a platform developed by Alternative.me shows Bitcoin at extreme fear (precisely at 10). On Sunday, the Fear &Greed Index was at 12, similar to last week.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Coronavirus will either kill Bitcoin or make it stronger

Bitcoin is about to finish the second positive week in a row. The first digital coin has recovered from $5,680 and came close to psychological $7,000 during the week.

