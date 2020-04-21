- Ripple trades nearly 2% higher on Tuesday as the crypto market rebounds slightly.
- There is now a bear flag formation on the hourly chart but no break as of yet.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Ripple has rebounded somewhat but is not out of the woods just yet. There is a bear flag formation that has formed on the hourly chart below. The price is testing the top of the formation and at the same time rejected the 55 hourly exponential moving average. If the price does move higher then the resistance level of 0.1880 could halt any further gains.
On the downside, the green support level at 0.1820 could be the first target if the bear flag pattern breaks lower. Beyond that, the black support zone at 0.1785 also looks strong as it has been used a few times in the past. Lastly, the relative strength index indicator is slightly mixed. The indicator moved just above the 50 mid-line but is now pointing down after some short term bearishness kicked in.
Additional levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1852
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|1.87
|Today daily open
|0.1818
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1878
|Daily SMA50
|0.184
|Daily SMA100
|0.2202
|Daily SMA200
|0.2319
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.1949
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1784
|Previous Weekly High
|0.1962
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1741
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2468
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1129
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1847
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.1886
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1751
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1685
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1586
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.1916
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2015
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2081
