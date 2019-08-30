Ripple market update: XRP/USD reversal rides on improving technical levels

- Ripple recovered above $0.26 but the steam fizzled out short of $0.27.
- The uptrend is nurtured by improving positive levels.
Ripple bulls are taking a breather from the selling on Wednesday and Thursday. Cryptocurrencies led by Bitcoin dumped significantly after failing to break above key psychological levels. Ripple, for example, attempted to break above $0.28 but failed. The declines that swept across the market, overwhelmed various key support levels at $0.27, and $0.25.
As expected the major support at $0.24 came in the rescue of the buyers who would have been paralyzed on hitting levels close to $0.20. Recovery from the support stepped above $0.26 but the steam fizzled out short of $0.27 hurdle.
Correction from yesterday high at $0.2625 formed a short-term symmetrical triangle pattern. The breakout from the triangle has given way for the ongoing blissful move above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 156-mins.
Ripple is flirting with $0.2570 at press time. The uptrend is nurtured by improving positive levels. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) back in the positive zone. A growing divergence hints that the upward movement will last longer. The uptrend has strength based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trend towards the overbought.
XRP/USD 15-mins chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
