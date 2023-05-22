Ripple Chief Legal Officer cites case from the 70s, argues SEC knows XRP is not a security

- Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty discusses Andy Warhol’s lithograph case to support the thesis that XRP is not a security.
- Alderoty argues that art lithographs, even when sold for investment, were not considered securities by the SEC.
- Alderoty’s views support the thesis of Ripple’s win in the US financial regulator’s lawsuit against the payment firm.
Stuart Alderoty, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer (CLO) at Ripple, recently cited a Supreme Court verdict on Andy Warhol’s lithograph case to support his argument that “XRP is not a security.” According to Alderoty, the US financial regulator is well aware of the case, and this likely flips the outcome in payment giant Ripple’s favor.
Also read: XRP price likely to suffer a setback as Ripple bulls rethink strategy
Ripple’s CLO cites Andy Warhol’s lithograph case to strengthen Ripple’s argument
The prolonged legal battle between the US financial regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and remittance firm Ripple continues as the community looks up to the payment giant’s CLO for answers.
Alderoty reminded the community that as of May 19, the Supreme Court made it clear that facts from old cases do not apply mechanically. The party citing a fact from a prior case needs to adapt it to the new world, taking the underlying statute and the “soil” of the common law that comes with it.
Friday is for the legal nerds – yesterday in its Twitter opinion, the Sup Ct made clear that you don’t just mechanically apply factors from an old case. You must adapt them to a new world by looking at the underlying statute and the “soil” of the common law that comes w/ it. 1/2— Stuart Alderoty (@s_alderoty) May 19, 2023
Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer said that the company's argument that the Howey test (that determines whether an asset is a security) carries the “soil” of common law in which an “investment contract” requires a contract for an investment that creates post-sale rights for the purchaser and obligations on the seller.
In the case of XRP Ledger’s native token XRP, there was no obligation on the seller to drive the value of the altcoin higher, post its sale. Alderoty believes this argument is sufficient and draws inspiration from Andy Warhol’s lithograph case from the 70s.
In the 1976 Supreme Court case, the SEC said that “art lithographs - even when sold for investment - are not securities when there are no post sale contractual obligations from the seller in favor of the buyer?”
The Sup Ct’s Andy Warhol lithograph case got attention last week. Did you know that in 1976 the SEC said that art lithographs - even when sold for investment - are not securities when there are no post sale contractual obligations from the seller in favor of the buyer? pic.twitter.com/S1mtaeHolc— Stuart Alderoty (@s_alderoty) May 21, 2023
Does the SEC know XRP is not a security?
Alderoty’s example raises the question of whether the US financial regulator is aware that XRP does not qualify as a security. In case the answer is affirmative, it strengthens Ripple’s defense against the SEC and fuels a bullish thesis for a positive outcome for the cross-border payment remittance firm.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC set to punish greedy bulls
Bitcoin price is at a stage where if history repeats, it could catch investors off guard. Bulls are likely being set up for a trap, which will cause massive liquidations for holders of Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins.
PEPE price action is underpinned, but the upside breakout still looks thin
PEPE price is heading sideways to lower as the newcomer among the altcoin family has enjoyed its first minutes of fame and is now fading into the background.
Aptos price goes awry as technical analysis points to 15% implosion
APT price is trading in a very mathematical way as both descending and ascending trendlines cross one another at $8.06. At that same price tag, a pivotal horizontal level can be detected, and it could mean big trouble ahead once broken.
Vitalik Buterin warns against risks of overloading the Ethereum network
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the largest smart contract blockchain network, published on Sunday a warning against the risks of overloading the Ethereum consensus layer.
Bitcoin: BTC unchanged, but bullish recovery is still on the cards
Bitcoin price outlook on the weekly chart has not changed much. BTC is still trying to find a stable support level for a recovery rally, but things could get worse if sellers overwhelm the next accumulation zone.