- XRP/USD has moved into a new range with the local support at $0.2100.
- The next bullish target is created by daily SMA200 at $0.2150.
Ripple’s XRP settled above $0.2100 amid strong bullish momentum on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2111. The coin has gained over 3% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day, moving within a short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility. The intraday high is registered at $0.2121, while the current intraday low is $0.2112. Ripple is now the third-largest cryptocurrency in the global cryptocurrency rating with the market capitalization of $9.3 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.7 billion.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
XRP/USD used the daily SMA50 (currently at $0.2010) as a jumping-off ground and managed to clear a strong resistance of $0.2100 created by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band and the middle line of the weekly Bollinger Band. The next stiff resistance is created by a daily SMA200 on approach to $0.2150. Ripple’s price has been moving below this MA since the end of February. Moreover, it stopped the recovery at the beginning of May. A sustainable move above this area will open up the way towards the next barrier created by weekly SMA50 at $0.2450.
XRP/USD daily chart
On the intraday chart, XRP/USD has been range-bound with a bearish bias. If the price slides below $0.2100, 1-hour SMA50 at $0.2070 will come into focus. This area is likely to slow down the correction; however, if it is broken, the sell-off may gather pace and push the price towards 1-hour SMA100 at $0.2040. This barrier followed by a psychological $0.2000.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
