Ripple dropped 52% this week from high to low to retest the previous base around the $0.90 level. During weekend trading a possible short term bullish breakout might be in play.

The interpretation and use of the tradeing signals and market analysis generated by ogfx is at the sole discretion of the customer, subscriber, member or trader. OGFX and its owners shall not be responsible for any claims in losses directly consequential of any trading activity.