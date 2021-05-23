Ripple dropped 52% this week from high to low to retest the previous base around the $0.90 level. During weekend trading a possible short term bullish breakout might be in play.
The interpretation and use of the tradeing signals and market analysis generated by ogfx is at the sole discretion of the customer, subscriber, member or trader. OGFX and its owners shall not be responsible for any claims in losses directly consequential of any trading activity.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price targets $0.65 as the crypto rout resumes
XRP price is extending the brutal Wednesday crash on Sunday, in the red for the third straight day while refreshing monthly lows at $0.7718. A fresh selling wave has engulfed the crypto board once again, with Bitcoin shedding nearly 8% to near $34K levels. Ripple eyes 200-day SMA near $0.65 after a break below the 100-day SMA support.
Dogecoin: Bears gather strength for another downswing
Dogecoin price remains in the red for the third day in a row. A wall of resistances on the 4H chart keeps DOGE exposed to downside risks. DOGE bears target the next support at $0.26 amid bearish RSI. China’s crypto clampdown outweighs Elon Musk's optimistic tweet.
MATIC price tumbles below $1 as bears refuse to give up
MATIC/USD (Polygon) has taken out Wednesday’s flash crash low, falling below the psychological $1 threshold amid relentless selling seen across the crypto board this Sunday. Bears eye a decisive break below 23.6% Fibo level on the daily chart.
Ethereum Classic price remains stuck between two key averages, downside favored
Following Wednesday’s collapse to three-week lows of $40.71, Ethereum Classic’s recovery lacks follow-through, as the price remains in a phase of bearish consolidation for the fourth straight day this Sunday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.