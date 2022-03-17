The Colorado-based miner beat analysts' estimates for 2021 sales due to a higher company hashrate and bitcoin price.
One of the largest publicly traded bitcoin miners, Riot Blockchain (RIOT) sees this year as the “year of consolidation in the Bitcoin mining industry" and expects the company to potentially benefit from such a trend.
-
The miner said its "continuously evaluating strategic opportunities" which it may decide to undertake as part of its strategic growth initiatives, company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on Tuesday.
-
The miner reported 2021 revenue of $213.2 million, which is up 1,665% from 2020 and beat average analyst estimates of $211.06 million, according to FactSet data.
-
A rise in the company's hashrate and bitcoin price helped the company's revenue in 2021, the miner said.
-
The company reported a net loss of $7.9 million in 2021, versus a net loss of $12.7 million in 2020. The net loss for the fiscal year 2021 was significantly impacted by non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $68.5 million and a non-cash, unrealized loss of $36.5 million on impairment of cryptocurrencies, according to a statement.
-
Riot also increased the bitcoin held on the balance sheet by 353% in 2021, compared to 1,078 in 2020. On March 3, the miner said it held about 5,783 self-mined bitcoins as of end of February.
-
Furthermore, the miner re-iterated its expectations of reaching a 2022 hashrate of 12.8 exahash per second (EH/s). By comparison, its peer Marathon Digital said it expects to reach a hashrate of 23.3 EH/s by early 2023.
-
Riot shares rose slightly in post-market trading, while bitcoin hovered above $40,000, according to TradingView data.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink price set for a 20% run as bulls smash through the daily trend. The next target is $17.
Chainlink price tests previous resistance as the bulls have pushed past a 2-day swing high at $14.46. There are a few indicators giving confluence that a bullish trend is underway. Chainlink price should have investors feeling enthusiastic as the bulls have successfully broken through the 2-day trend line.
Solana Price is prepping for a 40% rally but should be considered a no-trade zone until the breakout begins.
Solana Price is still coiling inside a triangle consolidation. The 2-day chart is adding more confluence that a breakout will soon commence. Solana price should have traders on high alert, as the centralized smart contract token is ready to make its next move.
Algorand Price Forecast: ALGO prepares for 25% rally towards $87
Algorand price has been one of the more bearish cryptocurrencies this week as the price has printed the lowest low all month at $66. Despite the bearish grip, the 12-hour chart says the current downtrend could be coming to an abrupt end.
Bitcoin responds to the Fed by rallying, a close at $41,250 essential for further upside
Bitcoin price action has thrown bulls and bears into a tailspin ever since the Fed announced its recent interest rate increase. The bulls are in control and look to initiate an extremely bullish entry signal that could set BTC on the path to new all-time highs.
Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
BTC remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest, indicating that a breakthrough to the downside is likely.